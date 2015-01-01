पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:ठेका खोलने के लिए रात को बनाया जा रहा था खोखा, गांव हयातपुर के लोगों ने विरोध करके काम रुकवाया

नूरपुरबेदी12 मिनट पहले
शराब के ठेके का विरोध करते गांव हयातपुर के लोग और बातचीत करते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • बोले- हमारे गांव के मुहाने पर ठेका खुलवा रही है गोपालपुर की पंचायत, यहां नहीं खुलने देंगे

गांव हयातपुर में सोमवार की रात उस समय हंगामा हो गया जब साथ लगते गांव गोपालपुर की जमीन में रातों-रात शराब के ठेकेदार जेनरेटर की सहायता से ठेका खोलने के लिए खोखे का निर्माण करने लगे। इसकी भनक लगते ही भारी तादाद में गांववासी वहां पहुंचे तथा खोखा बनाने का काम बंद करवा दिया। मौके पर भारी तादाद में पहुंचे गांव वासियों ने शराब ठेकेदारों तथा प्रशासन पर मिलीभगत करके उनके गांव के बिल्कुल साथ लगती दूसरे गांव गोपालपुर की जमीन में ठेका खोलने के आरोप लगाए।

गांव के लोगों का कहना था कि अगर गोपालपुर की पंचायत को ठेका खुलवाना है तो वह अपनी आबादी के नजदीक खुलवाए ना कि उनके गांव के मुहाने पर ठेका खोला जाए। क्योंकि जिस स्थान पर ठेका खोला जा रहा है, वहां से मात्र 100 फीट की दूरी पर ख्वाजा पीर का मंदिर है। घटना की सूचना मिलने के कुछ समय बाद वहां नूरपुरबेदी पुलिस भी पहुंच गई।

गांव हयातपुर के लोगों ने कहा कि गांव की पूरी पंचायत यहां पर मौजूद है। शराब के ठेकेदार गैर कानूनी ढंग से उनके गांव के बिल्कुल पास शराब का ठेका रातों-रात खोलने के लिए खोखा बना रहे थे। इसके लिए उन्होंने जनरेटर का प्रयोग किया। जब गांव निवासियों ने ठेका खोलने का विरोध किया तो ठेकेदार मौके से रफू चक्कर हो गए।

गांव निवासियों ने कहा कि वह यहां पर शराब का ठेका खोलने के विरोध में है क्योंकि उनके गांव में शराब के ठेके की कोई मंजूरी नहीं है। जिस स्थान पर गांव गोपालपुर की जमीन में शराब का ठेका रखा जा रहा है, वह उनके गांव से कुछ ही दूरी पर है।

ख्वाजा पीर मंदिर से मात्र 100 फीट की दूरी पर खुल रहा ठेका

हयातपुर निवासियों ने कहा कि ख्वाजा पीर मंदिर से ठेका मात्र 100 फीट की दूरी पर खोल जा रहा है। गांव निवासियों ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रशासन शराब माफिया के साथ मिलकर यह काम करवा रहा है। वह अपने गांव के पास ठेका नहीं खुलने देंगे। मौके पर पहुंचे थाना प्रभारी नूरपुरबेदी भुपिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि गांव की जो भी शिकायत है, वह लिखित रूप से दें। उसके बाद वह कागजात देखकर उचित कार्रवाई अमल में लाएंगे।

पंचायत ने ठेका खुलवाने के लिए प्रस्ताव पास किया : सरपंच गोपालपुर

दूसरी तरफ ठेका खुलवाने वाले गांव गोपालपुर के सरपंच रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि उन्होंने सरकारी नियमों के तहत अपने गांव की जमीन में ठेका खोलने के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित करके दिया था। कोई भी कार्रवाई गैरकानूनी ढंग से नहीं की जा रही। पंचायत को संबंधित ठेकेदार द्वारा 4 माह का 15 हजार रुपए किराया जमा करवाया गया है।

पंचायत ने 31 मार्च 2021 तक ठेका खोलने की मंजूरी अपनी जमीन में दी है। रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि जिस स्थान पर ठेका खोला जा रहा है उसके आसपास के कुछ गांव में अवैध रूप से शराब बिकती है। इसलिए कुछ लोग जानबूझकर ठेका खोलने का विरोध कर रहे हैं।

इस बारे में चेक करवाएंगे : ईटीओ

पूरे मामले को लेकर ईटीओ रोपड़ उपकार सिंह से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि उनके ध्यान में ऐसा कोई मामला नहीं है। फिर भी वह मामले का पता लगाएंगे। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि एक्साइज विभाग द्वारा कोई नए ठेके खोलने की फाइलें पास की गई है, तो उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ स्थानों पर ताजा मंजूरी दी गई है। इस स्थान पर मंजूरी के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि वह इसके बारे में चेक करवाएंगे।

