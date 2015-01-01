पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेबोरेट्रियां:छात्रों को सही उच्चारण सिखाने के लिए सरकारी स्कूलों में बनेगी लेबोरेट्रियां, 28.71 लाख जारी

रोपड़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा विभाग पंजाब द्वारा विद्यार्थियों के सर्वपक्षीय विकास के लिए शिक्षा सचिव पंजाब कृष्ण कुमार की अगुवाई में समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत राज्य के 330 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में भाषा को सुनने के कौशल को निपुनता प्रदान करने के लिए भाषा सुनने की लेबोरेट्रियां स्थापित करने के लिए 28 लाख 71 हजार रुपए की राशि जारी की गई है। डीईए (एलिमेंट्री) जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि डायरेक्टर जनरल स्कूल शिक्षा द्वारा जारी पत्र अनुसार सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ते विद्यार्थियों के लिए भाषा के उच्चारण को बढ़िया बनाने और उनके सुनने के कौशल को निपुनता प्रदान करने के लिए जरूरी उपकरण जैसे एंप्लीफायर, पेन ड्राइव सोकट, ब्लूटुथ और

ऑक्स केबल खरीदने के मंतव से जिले के 215 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में प्रति स्कूल 8700 रुपए के हिसाब से राशि विभाग द्वारा जारी की गई है। विभाग द्वारा पेन ड्राइव (32 जीबी की स्टोरेज समर्था वाली), हेड फोन ( कम से कम 20) खरीदने का आदेश दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही ईयर फोन का प्रयोग न करने संबंधी हिदायतें जारी की गई हैं। जिले के 215 स्कूलों को उक्त ग्रांट जारी की गई है।सुनने की सामग्री को पेन ड्राइव में स्टोर करके चलाया जा सकता है। अध्यापक विद्यार्थियों के उच्चारण को शुद्ध करने के लिए अपनी आवाज को भी रिकॉर्ड करके प्ले कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें