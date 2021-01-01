पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून:वकीलों ने 3 को किसानों के हक में दिल्ली जाने का किया फैसला

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
बार एसोसिएशन रोपड़ के सदस्यों ने केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट सूरजपाल की अगुवाई में हड़ताल की। उन्होंने इन कृषि कानूनों की निंदा की और इन कानूनों को किसान विरोधी बताया। वकीलों ने कहा कि कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए किसान काफी समय से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर है और कई किसान अपनी जान भी गंवा चुके हैं लेकिन केंद्र सरकार उनकी मांग को स्वीकार करने को तैयार नहीं है। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार से मांग की कि इन कानूनों को जल्द से जल्द रद्द किया जाए ताकि किसान वापस अपने घरों को आ सकें।

एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों ने 3 फरवरी को किसानों के हक में दिल्ली जाने का फैसला लिया। इस मौके पर एडवोकेट अमरिंदरप्रीत सिंह बावा, एडवोकेट सतनाम सिंह गिल, एडवोकेट गुरप्रीत सिंह रत्तू, एडवोकेट डीएस दियोल, एडवोकेट सोहन सिंह जौहल, एडवोकेट वीके शर्मा, एडवोकेट राजवीर सिंह राय, एडवोकेट सुखविंदर सिंह, एडवोकेट प्रगट सिंह कमालपुर आदि मौजूद थे।

