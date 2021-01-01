पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनर्स ने पीएम मोदी, शाह और तोमर का पुतला फूंका

नूरपुरबेदी2 घंटे पहले
  • शासक बेईमान हो तो विद्रोह जन्म लेता है : हल्लण

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनर एसोसिएशन पंजाब ने राज्य अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रमेश बाली के नेतृत्व में पूरे पंजाब के जिला और ब्लॉक स्तर पर मोदी, शाह और तोमर के पुतले फूंके। संगठन की ब्लाक इकाई नूरपुरबेदी ने क्षेत्र के किसानों तथा नौजवानों के साथ मिलकर विश्वकर्मा मंदिर नूरपुरबेदी के नजदीक पुतला फूंका और नारेबाजी की।

जिला मीडिया इंचार्ज दिनेश हल्लण और ब्लाॅक नूरपुरबेदी के अध्यक्ष सवरनजीत बैंस ने कहा कि जब जब भी देश का शासक बेईमान होता है तो विरोध जरूर जन्म लेता है। अब भी केंद्र में बैठा देश का शासक आम लोगों को अनदेखा करके अपनी सत्ता के नशे में चूर होकर अपनी मनमानी कर रहा है। इसलिए उसको सबक सिखाने के लिए संगठन पूरे पंजाब में किसानों के हक में संघर्ष जारी रखेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी तरफ से टोल प्लाजा, रेलवे ट्रैकों और दिल्ली में किसानों के धरने में मेडिकल सेवा दी जा रही है। इस मौके जत्थेबंदी के नेता डाॅ. कमलजीत सैनी ने केंद्र सरकार पर हिटलरशाही सरकार होने का आरोप लगाया। इस मौके गुरपाल चौधरी, रजिंदर टिंकू, अवतार धमाना, राम कुमार, धरविंदर गोनी, अमरीक चनौली, सतनाम सिंह, बलविंदर ससकोर, मास्टर महिंदर सिंह, हरनेक सिंह आदि हाजिर थे।

