मुहिम:माइग्रेटरी प्लस पोलियो मुहिम के तीसरे दिन 918 को पिलाई दवा

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
सीएमओ रोपड़ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार के निर्देशानुसार माइग्रेटरी प्लस पोलियो मुहिम के तीसरे और आखरी दिन भी जिला रोपड़ में स्लम इलाकों में घर-घर जाकर पोलियो टीमों द्वारा 0 से 5 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की बूंदें पिलाई गई। डॉ. मोहन कलेर जिला टीकाकरण अफसर रोपड़ ने बताया कि पोलियो मुहिम के तीसरे और आखरी दिन जिला रोपड़ के पीएचसी कीरतपुर साहिब में 48 बच्चों को, सीएचसी भरतगढ़ में 200, नूरपुरबेदी में 8, चमकौर साहिब में 47, रोपड़ में 430, आनंदपुर साहिब में 155, सीडी राज नगर में 23, बीबीएमबी नंगल में 4 और सीएचसी मोरिंडा में 3 बच्चों को प्लस पोलियो की बूंदें पिलाई गई। उन्होंने बताया कि नेशनल प्लस पोलियो मुहिम के तहत तीसरे दिन कुल 918 बच्चों को और 3 दिनों में कुल 7485 बच्चों को पोलियो की बूंदें पिलाई गई हैं जोकि निश्चित लक्ष्य (6585) का करीब 114 फीसदी है।

