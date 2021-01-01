पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस आज:मंत्री ब्रह्म महिंद्रा नेहरू स्टेडियम में फहराएंगे तिरंगा, सुरक्षा में 357 पुलिस जवान रहेंगे तैनात

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोपड़ का नेहरू स्टेडियम, यहां पर आज गणतंत्र दिवस समागम होगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
रोपड़ का नेहरू स्टेडियम, यहां पर आज गणतंत्र दिवस समागम होगा।
  • पुराने हेड वर्कस पुल से लेकर नए बस स्टैंड को आने वाला रूट रहेगा डायवर्ट, ताकि जाम न लगे

गणतंत्र दिवस 26 जनवरी मौके नेहरू स्टेडियम रोपड़ में होने वाले जिला स्तरीय समागम के संबंध में पुलिस प्रशासन ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। सुरक्षा के चलते इस मौके 357 पुलिस जवान स्टेडियम के अंदर और बाहर तैनात रहेंगे। गणतंत्र दिवस के दौरान पुराने हेड वर्कस पुल से लेकर नए बस स्टैंड को आने वाले रूट को डायवर्ट कर दिया जाएगा ताकि यहां से गुजरने वाले किसी मुसाफिर को जाम की स्थिति से न गुजरना पड़े।

एसपी (एच) अंकुर गुप्ता ने बताया कि सुरक्षा के लिहाज से 357 पुलिस मुलाजिम तैनात किए जाएंगे। जिसमें 3 एसपी स्तर के, 8 डीएसपी स्तर के, 21 इंस्पेक्टर, 65 सब इंस्पेक्टर व एएसआई, 24 लेडी पुलिस मुलाजिम तथा 236 हवलदार व सिपाही स्तर के मुलाजिम तैनात रहेंगे।

इसके अलावा रोपड़ शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों जैसे बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, होटल आदि पर डॉग स्क्वायड, एंटी साबोटेज टीमों द्वारा चेकिंग की जा रही है। जिले में 11 नाके, 10 पेट्रोलिंग पार्टियां लगाई हैं। किसी भी तरह की इमरजेंसी के लिए 2 रिजर्व भी बनाई गई हैं। वहीं सब डिवीजन स्तर पर नंगल, आनंदपुर साहिब, मोरिंडा और चमकौर साहिब में भी गणतंत्र दिवस के मद्देनजर 20-20 पुलिस मुलाजिम तैनात किए गए हैं।

कोविड-19 पर गाइडलाइन- खांसी, बुखार, जुकाम वाले समागम में आने से करें गुरेज

समागम के दौरान मुख्य मेहमान के तौर पर कैबिनेट मंत्री ब्रह्म महिंद्रा शिरकत करेंगे और राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराने की रस्म अदा करेंगे। इस बार कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर कोई सभ्याचारक प्रोग्राम नहीं पेश किया जाएगा जबकि पंजाब सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा झलकियां पेश की जाएंगी। प्रोग्राम 10 बजे मुख्य मेहमान द्वारा झंडा फहराने के उपरांत सवा घंटे के बाद समाप्त हो जाएगा। जिक्रयोग्य है कि सुबह 9:58 बजे मुख्य मेहमान कैबिनेट मंत्री ब्रह्म महिंद्रा समागम स्थल पर पहुंचेंगे और 10 बजे ध्वज फहराया जाएगा। इसके उपरांत वह परेड की सलामी लेंगे और संदेश दिया जाएगा।

इस उपरांत मार्च पास्ट किया जाएगा। सरकारी विभागों द्वारा झलकियां पेश करने के बाद मुख्य मेहमान इनामों की बांट करेंगे और राष्ट्रीय गीत पेश किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही समागम की समाप्ति हो जाएगी। इस बार समागम के दौरान पंजाब सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 के चलते एहतियात रखने की हिदायत की गई है। जिसके अनुसार सरकार द्वारा समागम में आने वाले हर व्यक्ति को मास्क पहनना लाजमी है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन, बुखार, सांस, खांसी आदि के लक्ष्ण होने पर उस व्यक्ति को समागम में न आने, बुजुर्ग, बच्चे और गर्भवती महिलाओं को समागम में न आने की हिदायत की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser