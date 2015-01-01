पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:मंत्री धर्मसोत और चन्नी ने बलदेव नगर में रखा गेट का नींव पत्थर, कहा- जल्द दिए जाएंगे जमीनों के मालिकाना हक

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नींवपत्थर रखते कैबिनेट मंत्री धर्मसोत व चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी।
  • पंजाब सरकार पेंशन बढ़ाकर 2,000 व शगुन स्कीम बढ़ाकर 51000 रुपए करेगी : धर्मसोत

पंजाब सरकार के सीनियर नेता साधू सिंह धर्मसोत और चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी ने साझे तौर पर मोरिंडा के नजदीक पड़ते बलदेव नगर (रूरल मोरिंडा) में सिंगारा राम यादगारी गेट का नींवपत्थर रखा। मुख्य मेहमान के तौर पर शिरकत करने पहुंचे साधु सिंह धर्मसोत जंगलात, सामाजिक न्याय, अधिकारिता मंत्री पंजाब सरकार का स्वागत करते चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी तकनीकी शिक्षा औद्योगिक सिखलाई व पर्यटन मंत्री पंजाब ने कहा कि सरकार की ओर से गांवों में रहते गरीबों के 5-5 मरले के प्लाट पंचायतों की ओर से प्रस्ताव डालकर उनकी रिहायश के लिए अलाट किए गए हैं।

जबकि 2-2 मरले के प्लाट माल असबाब व रुड़ी संभालने के लिए राखवें रखे गए हैं। उन्होंने क्षेत्र निवासियों को भरोसा दिलाया कि बलदेव नगर के निवासियों को जमीन पर मालिकाना हक दिए जाने का एलान पंजाब सरकार की ओर से किया जाएगा। धर्मसोत ने कहा कि कैबिनेट में उन्होंने और चन्नी ने साझे तौर पर प्रयास किए जाने के बाद पंजाब सरकार ने बलदेव नगर वासियों की लंबे समय से रखी जा रही मांग को स्वीकार किया।

उन्होंने भरोसा दिलाया कि बलदेव नगर वासियों को जल्द ही जमीन का मालिकाना हक मिल जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बारे में अगामी 4 महीने में सरकार की ओर से इसका एलान किए जाने की संभावना है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार ने पेंशन 250 रुपए महीना से बढ़ाकर 750 रुपए किया था और अब सरकार पेंशन बढ़ाकर 2000 रुपए महीना करने के लिए सिद्धांती तौर पर फैसला ले चुकी है।

इसके साथ ही शगुन स्कीम तहत राशि 15000 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 21000 रुपए की गई थी। यह राशि बढ़ा कर 51000 रुपए की जाएगी। उन्होंने इस मौके पर यादगारी गेट के निर्माण व गांव के विकास के लिए 10 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट देने का एलान भी किया। चन्नी ने यह ऐलान किया कि अगर गांव के विकास के लिए अन्य ज्यादा ग्रांट की जरूरत पड़ी तो वह अपने कोटे में से ग्रांट जारी कर देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें