पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

3 लोग हथियारों सहित गिरफ्तार:नंगल पुलिस ने दो जगह से दो 32 बोर पिस्टल 4 रौंद और 32 बोर रिवाल्वर के साथ 3 पकड़े

रोपड़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 आरोपियों पर है लड़ाई-झगड़े का केस, जमानत पर थे बाहर, एक पर जुवेनाइल में मर्डर का केस है दर्ज

नंगल पुलिस ने दो जगह नाकेबंदी के दौरान 3 लोगों को हथियारों सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों का रिमांड लेकर उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। इनमें दो आरोपियों पर लड़ाई-झगड़े केस दर्ज है और वह जमानत पर बाहर आए हुए थे। वहीं, दूसरी जगह से पकड़े तीसरे आरोपी पर मर्डर का पर्चा दर्ज है। वह उस वक्त जुवेनाइल था। डीएसपी रमिंदर सिंह काहलों ने सोमवार को पुलिस स्टेशन नंगल में बुलाई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि सीआईए इंचार्ज सनी खन्ना तथा थाना प्रभारी नंगल इंस्पेक्टर पवन चौधरी द्वारा बनाई विभिन्न टीमों ने 3 नौजवानों को 2 पिस्टल, 1 रिवाल्वर तथा 4 जिंदा रौंद के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि एमपी कोठी के नजदीक पुलिस द्वारा की गई नाकेबंदी के दौरान दिनेश कुमार उर्फ शीलू वासी पट्टी थाना नंगल तथा गुरदीप सिंह उर्फ लाली वासी गांव दडोली थाना नंगल को गिरफ्तार करके इनके पास से दो 32 बोर पिस्टल तथा चार जिंदा रौंद बरामद किए गए। इनके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

इसी प्रकार चौकी इंचार्ज नया नंगल की टीम के द्वारा अजौली मोड़ पर हरजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जिंदू वासी गांव पलासी थाना नंगल को गिरफ्तार करके उसके पास 32 बोर रिवाल्वर को अपने कब्जे में लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त व्यक्ति के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज किया गया है। डीएसपी रमिंदर सिंह काहलों ने बताया कि तीनों आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश करके पुलिस रिमांड हासिल कर गहराई से जांच आरम्भ कर दी गए है। उन्होंने बताया की अपराधी तत्वों को किसी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। इस मौके सीआईए इंचार्ज सनी खन्ना, थाना प्रभारी नंगल इंस्पेक्टर पवन कुमार चौधरी, एएसआई सुरेंद्र सिंह, गुरनैब सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

रोपड़ में कुछ दिन पहले पकड़े गैंगस्टरों के साथ भी हो सकता है कनेक्शन
थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि इस मामले में दिनेश कुमार उर्फ शीलू तथा गुरदीप सिंह उर्फ लाली के पास एक-एक पिस्तौल तथा 2-2 जिंदा रौंद मिले हैं। उनके ऊपर लड़ाई झगड़े का मामला दर्ज था तथा वह जमानत पर बाहर आए हुए हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर हरजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जिंदू के पास 32 बोर का रिवाल्वर मिला है।

उसका संबंध पहले लकी मलूकपुर के साथ था, जिसका अब मर्डर हो चुका है। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि हरजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जिंदू पर पहले मर्डर का पर्चा दर्ज है तथा वह उस वक्त जुवेनाइल था। उसके साथ उस वक्त 3 और व्यक्ति उस मर्डर के मामले में संलिप्त थे। उन्होंने बताया कि हरजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जिंदू रूपनगर में हथियारों के साथ पकड़े गए गैंगस्टर के साथ थोड़ा टच में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें