पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उर्वरकों की आपूर्ति जारी:कोयला न मिलने पर प्राकृतिक गैस का किया इस्तेमाल, ट्रेनें बंद होने पर ट्रकों से भेजा यूरिया

नंगल सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनएफएल ने रेल न चलने के बावजूद यूरिया का उत्पादन एवं आपूर्ति जारी रखी

नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर्स लिमिटेड (एनएफएल) ने समय रहते किए गए प्रयासों से पंजाब में चल रहे “रेल रोको’ आंदोलन के दौरान भी अपने प्लांटों में यूरिया का उत्पादन और किसानों को उर्वरकों की आपूर्ति जारी रखी। कम्पनी पंजाब में स्थित अपने बठिंडा और नंगल दोनों प्लांटों में लगभग 10 लाख मी.टन यूरिया (5200 मी.टन प्रतिदिन) का उत्पादन करती है। शुरुआत में कोयले की आपूर्ति न होने के कारण एनएफएल के यूनिटों में उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ, क्योंकि कोयले का उपयोग यूरिया के उत्पादन के दौरान प्लांटों में किया जाता है। दोनों प्लांटों को लगभग 2,000 मी.टन कोयले की प्रतिदिन आवश्यकता होती है।

1 अक्तूबर से राज्य में रेलों की आवाजाही रुकने के कारण इसकी आपूर्ति पर प्रभाव पड़ा था, जिससे कि प्लांटों में कोयले का स्टॉक लगातार घट रहा था। अत: स्थिति के मद्देनजर एनएफएल के अधिकारी सक्रिय हुए और यह निर्णय लिया गया कि बॉयलरों में वैकल्पिक ईधन, प्राकृतिक गैस का इस्तेमाल किया जाए जो अन्यथा बहुत मंहगी पड़ती है। कंपनी अपने प्रयासों से संकट के बावजूद पंजाब में प्लांटों का प्रचालन निरंतर जारी रख सकी। इसके अलावा मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही रुक जाने से नंगल और बठिंडा प्लांटों से यूरिया की रेल द्वारा डिस्पैच भी प्रभावित हुई।

नंगल और बठिंडा प्लांटों से रोजाना उत्पादित 5200 मी.टन यूरिया की 80% से अधिक मात्रा सामान्यतया रेलवे वैगनों के माध्यम से फील्ड को भेजी जाती है। शेष मात्रा 20% ट्रकों के माध्यम से पंजाब के नजदीकी क्षेत्रों और पड़ोसी राज्यों हिमाचल तथा जम्मू एवं कश्मीर को भेजी जाती है। संबंधित स्थानों को यूरिया की डिस्पैच के लिए एक प्लांट को प्रत्येक वैकल्पिक दिन एक रेल रेक (42 डिब्बों की) की आवश्यकता होती है। आंदोलन के बाद रेलवे वैगनों की अनुपलब्धता के कारण इन प्लांटों में यूरिया का स्टॉक इकट्ठा होना शुरू हो गया और गोदाम पूरे भरने शुरू हो गए।इस स्थिति से निपटने के लिए कम्पनी ने यूरिया को भेजने के लिए अतिरिक्त ट्रकों की तैनाती का निर्णय लिया। दूरस्थ क्षेत्रों के लिए ट्रकों का प्रयोग करने के अलावा, कम्पनी द्वारा अपने नंगल प्लांट से हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में कुछ स्थानों पर जहां उर्वरक की सख्त जरूरत थी, को आपूर्ति की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें