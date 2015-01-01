पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:नंगल में चिकन कॉर्नर को देर रात शरारती तत्वों ने लगाई आग

नंगल सिटी15 घंटे पहले
  • रात को दुकान पर एक व्यक्ति ने शराबी हालत में किया था हल्ला, धमकाकर गया था : दुकान मालिक

नंगल-श्री आनंदपुर साहिब मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित एमपी कोठी के नजदीक सोमवार देर रात किसी ने गोपाल चिकन कॉर्नर को आग के हवाले कर दिया गया। इससे दुकान के अंदर रखा सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। गोपाल चिकन कॉर्नर के मालिक गुड्डू मजिंदर ने बताया कि रोजाना की तरह सोमवार रात 11 बजे वह दुकान बंद करके अपने घर रामपुर सानी चले गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि दुकान बंद करने से कुछ मिनट पहले दुकान में चार व्यक्ति आए थे जिनमें से तीन व्यक्ति तो चले गए थे लेकिन एक व्यक्ति के द्वारा शराब पीने के बाद काफी तंग किया गया तथा अपने सिर पर अपने आप ही पत्थर मारकर घायल भी कर लिया गया।

इसके बाद उक्त व्यक्ति मुख्य मार्ग के बीचो-बीच जाकर अपने आप को मारने की धमकी देने लगा। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त व्यक्ति काफी अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर रहा था। गुड्डू ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा बार-बार उन्हें घर जाने की अपील करने के बाद भी उक्त व्यक्ति उनके साथ गाली-गलौज तथा धमकियां दे रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि लगभग 11 बजे उन्होंने दुकान बंद की और अपने घर चले गए। रात करीब 3:30 बजे जब उनकी आंख खुली तो उन्हें पुलिस अधिकारी का फोन आया कि उनकी दुकान को किसी व्यक्ति ने आग लगा दी है। जब उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंचकर देखा तो उनकी दुकान जलकर राख हो चुकी थी। उन्होंने बताया कि दुकान के अंदर कनफेक्शनरी के साथ फ्रिज, बर्तन, पंखे तथा अन्य सामान जल गया। इसकी कीमत लगभग 1 लाख रुपए है। इसकी शिकायत उनके द्वारा पुलिस को भी दे दी गई है।

