पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उर्वरकों का संतुलित उपयोग हो:एनएफएल ने एसएसपी और बेंटोनाइट सल्फर की बिक्री में वृद्धि दर्ज की

नंगल सिटी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देश में उर्वरकों के संतुलित उपयोग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए, नेशनल फर्टिलाइज़र्स लिमिटेड (एनएफएल) अपने प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों में किसानों को डीएपी, एमओपी, एनपीके और सल्फर आधारित उर्वरकों जैसे गैर-यूरिया उर्वरकों का उपयोग करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित कर रहा है।

अपने इन प्रयासों के साथ, कंपनी ने चालू वित्त वर्ष के पहले सात महीनों में सभी गैर-यूरिया उर्वरकों की बिक्री में वृद्धि दर्ज की है। कंपनी ने सल्फर आधारित उर्वरकों की बिक्री में पिछले वर्ष की इसी अवधि के मुकाबले इस वर्ष बेंटोनाइट सल्फर में 237% एवं एसएसपी में 133% की वृद्धि दर्ज की।

एनएफएल पानीपत प्लांट में उत्पादित बेंटोनाइट सल्फर ने अप्रैल-अक्टूबर 2020 की अवधि में 11730 मीट्रिक टन की बिक्री दर्ज की जोकि पिछले वर्ष की इसी अवधि में 3478 मीट्रिक टन थी। इसके साथ ही एसएसपी की बिक्री भी 14726 मीट्रिक टन तक पहुंच गई। जोकि पिछले वर्ष की इसी अवधि में 6323 मीट्रिक टन थी।

इस उपलब्धि पर कंपनी के अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबंध निदेशक वीएन दत्त ने कहा कि ‘मिट्टी को संतुलित पोषण देने हेतु सभी प्रकार के उर्वरकों के उपयोग को प्रोत्साहित करना महत्वपूर्ण है।

नेशनल फर्टिलाइज़र्स लिमिटेड, यूरिया, डीएपी, एमओपी, एनपीके, एपीएस, कंपोस्ट, एसएसपी और बेंटोनाइट सल्फर के अलावा कई प्रकार के जैव उर्वरकों का विपणन करता है ताकि किसानों को सभी तरह के उर्वरक एक ही छत के नीचे उपलब्ध कराए जा सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें