प्रदर्शन:8 नवंबर को टूटी सड़क के बीच नेताओं की तस्वीर रखकर आरती उतार करेंगे प्रदर्शन

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए हलका सुधार कमेटी ने 42वें दिन दिया धरना

घनौली बैरियर से लेकर सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल लोधीमाजरा तक की करीब 5 किलोमीटर की टूटी सड़क जोकि गुरु गोबिंद सिंह मार्ग का हिस्सा है, इसकी मरम्मत के लिए कैप्टन सरकार पूरी तरह फेल है। उक्त मार्ग के नवीनीकरण को लेकर हलका सुधार कमेटी के मेंबरों द्वारा शुक्रवार को 42वें दिन लोक निर्माण विभाग के दफ्तर के समक्ष धरना दिया गया। लेकिन अभी तक सरकार के कानों तक आवाज नहीं पड़ी है। इसके चलते लोगों में रोष है।

हलका सुधार कमेटी के कनवीनर निर्मल सिंह लोधीमाजरा और महासचिव रणजीत सिंह पतियालां ने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान जीत प्राप्त कर चुके हलके के नुमाइंदे भी उक्त मार्ग की मरम्मत करवाने में फेल साबित हो रहे हैं। रणजीत सिंह पतियालां ने कहा कि पूरे सिस्टम को जगाने के लिए चुनाव जीत कर पदों का आनंद ले रहे रोपड़ जिले के सभी नुमाइंदों की फोटो टूटी सड़कों के बीच रख कर इनकी आरती उतारी जाएगी। इसमें इलाके के सभी लोगों को आमंत्रित किया जाएगा। स्टेट कर्मचारी दल के सचिव ज्ञान सिंह घनौली ने कहा कि गुरुद्वारा साहिब घनौली के सामने (निकट सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल घनौली) 8 नवंबर को सुबह 12 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक इन नुमाइंदों की आरती उतारने की रस्म अदा की जाएगी।

बता दें कि 20 से 22 दिसंबर को श्री आनंदपुर साहिब से आने वाला वार्षिक नगर कीर्तन (पैदल यात्रा) इसी सड़क से गुजरकर आगे जाता है। इस लिए उक्त सड़क को बनाने की मांग को लेकर हलका सुधार कमेटी के मेंबर पिछले 42 दिन से लोक निर्माण विभाग के दफ्तर के समक्ष धरने पर बैठे हैं। इस मौके सुरजीत सिंह घनौली, कुलदीप कौर, धर्म सिंह थली, प्रेम सिंह घनौली, सचिव बलवीर सिंह घनौली, बलजीत सिंह, सरबजीत सिंह खेड़ी, शाम सिंह पतियालां, शाम सुंदर सैनी, रमेश कुमार रोपड़, परविंदर शामपुरी आदि उपस्थित थे।

