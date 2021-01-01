पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:तीसरे दिन 222 उम्मीदवारों ने भरा नामांकन, मोरिंडा में अकाली दल और भाजपा ने अभी खाता नहीं खोला

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोपड़ से 46, मोरिंडा 47, नंगल 39, चमकौर साहिब 20, आनंदपुर साहिब 43 व कीरतपुर से 27 ने भरा पर्चा

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर जिले में मंगलवार को 222 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए गए। रोपड़ नगर कौंसिल के 21 वार्डों के लिए तीसरे दिन 46 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए जिसमें कांग्रेस के 3, अकाली दल के 17, आप के 15, भाजपा के 2 और आजाद 9 उम्मीदवारों शामिल हैं। मोरिंडा में मंगलवार को 47 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए जिसमें 8 कांग्रेस, 5 आप, 34 आजाद उम्मीदवार हैं जबकि अकाली दल और भाजपा के किसी भी उम्मीदवार ने नामांकन पत्र नहीं दाखिल करवाए।

नंगल के कुल 39 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए जिसमें बीजेपी के 7, आप के 15, कांग्रेस के 3, अकाली दल के 9 और आजाद 5 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए। चमकौर साहिब में 20 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए, जिनमें आप के 7, कांग्रेस पार्टी के 4, जबकि 9 आजाद उम्मीदवारों द्वारा नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए।

आनंदपुर साहिब में 43 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए जिसमें आप के 9, अकाली दल के 7, भाजपा का 1 और 26 आजाद उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। कीरतपुर साहिब से 27 ने नामांकन भरा, जिसमें 8 अकाली दल और 19 आजाद प्रत्याशी हैं। वहीं नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाने का 3 फरवरी अंतिम दिन है। गत दिन जिले से 43 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे थे।

रोपड़ में कांग्रेस की 2, शिअद व आप की 4 और भाजपा की 8 सीटें अभी खाली
बता दें कि रोपड़ नगर कौंसिल के 21 वार्डों के लिए अभी तक कांग्रेस पार्टी ने वार्ड नंबर 11, 12 के उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान होना बाकी है और अकाली दल के वार्ड नंबर 8, 10, 11, 12, आप के वार्ड नंबर 5, 8, 11, 21 और भाजपा के वार्ड नंबर 3, 4, 5, 9, 13, 15, 17, 19 के उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान किया जाना है।

रोपड़ नगर कौंसिल में 21 वार्डों से 46 और प्रत्याशियों ने भरे नामांकन

रोपड़ नगर कौंसिल के 21 वार्डों के लिए तीसरे दिन 46 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे, जिसमें कांग्रेस के 3, अकाली दल के 17, आप के 15, भाजपा के 2 और 9 आजाद उम्मीदवार हैं। कांग्रेस के वार्ड नंबर 13 से जसविंदर कौर, 14 से अमरजीत सिंह जौली, 19 से नीरू गुप्ता ने नामांकन भरा।

वहीं आप के 15 उम्मीदवारों में वार्ड नंबर 1 से बलजिंदर कौर, 2 बलजिंदर कौर, 4 अवतार सिंह, 6 संदीप जोशी, 7 से नीलम रानी, 9 से सरबजीत कौर, 10 से वरिंदर सिंह, 12 से योगेश कक्कड़, 13 से नवप्रीत शर्मा, 14 से चेतन कालीया, 15 से लवलीन, 16 से संतोख सिंह वालीया, 17 से कुलदीप कौर, 18 से जसप्रीत सिंह गिल, 19 से जसविंदर कौर शाही, 20 से गुरमेल सिंह ने अपने नामांकन भरा। वहीं भाजपा के वार्ड नंबर 8 से प्रवीन छतवाल और 11 से रणजीत कौर नामांकन भरा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser