पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऑनलाइन पोर्टल:शिकायतों का समय पर हल करने के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल शुरू

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला निवासी अब किसी भी तरह की शिकायत पंजाब सरकार के नए शिकायत निवारण पोर्टल पर कर सकते हैं। यह पोर्टल पंजाब सरकार द्वारा आम लोगों से संबंधित मुद्दों की शिकायतों को निश्चित समय में हल करने को यकीनी बनाने के लिए शुरू किया गया है। इस संबंधी डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि पोर्टल का मुख्य मंतव आम लोगों के हर प्रकार के मुद्दों तथा शिकायतों का पंजाब सरकार के सभी विभागों द्वारा एक डिजीटल प्लेटफार्म पर जल्द हल करने को यकीनी बनाना है।

यह पोर्टल जिला स्तर पर प्राप्त होने वाली किसी भी शिकायत के तुरंत हल के लिए सहायक साबित होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंधी लापरवाही करने वाले विभागों के खिलाफ नियमानुसार विभागी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह पोर्टल जिले के हर नागरिक द्वारा वेबसाइट http://www.connect.punjab.gov.in/ पर की शिकायतों का पहल के आधार पर हल करने के लिए वचनबद्ध है। इस पोर्टल पर सेवाएं लेने से आम लोगों के समय तथा पैसे की भी बचत होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें