छापेमारी:जवाहर मार्केट में छापेमारी करने पहुंची जीएसटी टीम का विरोध, नारेबाजी करके दुकानें बंद कीं, मौके पर पहुंची नंगल पुलिस

नंगल सिटीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीम पर अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करने का लगाया आरोप
  • कोरोना की मार से उभरे नहीं, विभाग जानबूझकर कर रहा छापेमारी : दुकानदार

जीएसटी विभाग की टीम के द्वारा मंगलवार को नंगल की जवाहर मार्केट में छापेमारी करने के चलते मार्केट में तनाव पैदा हो गया। इसके बाद मार्केट के दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें बंद करके उक्त दुकान के पास जमा हो गए और गुस्साए दुकानदारों ने पंजाब सरकार, जीएसटी विभाग व नंगल पुलिस के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। मंगलवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे सहायक आबकारी कमिशनर रोपड़ के नेतृत्व में आई टीम ने जवाहर मार्केट की एक दुकान पर छापा मारा। टीम के साथ रोपड़ से भी पुलिस आई थी।

विभाग की कार्रवाई का विरोध कर रहे दुकान मालिक सौरभ अग्रवाल को किसी पुलिस कर्मचारी ने धक्का दे दिया और जमीन पर गिरते ही दुकानदार बेहोश हो गया, जिसे उपचार के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। इस कार्रवाई की भनक लगते ही मार्केट के दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें बंद कर व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष लवली आंगरा के नेतृत्व में उक्त दुकान के पास जमा हो गए और विभाग द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई का जमकर विरोध किया और नारेबाजी की। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर पवन चौधरी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस पार्टी मौके पर पंहुची, जिन्होंने व्यापारी वर्ग को समझाकर शांत किया। फिलहाल छापा मारने आई टीम कार्रवाई करने के उपरांत मीडिया से बात किए बिना वापस लौट गई।

टीम से करवा चौथ के बाद चेकिंग करने की बात की, मुझे जाने को कहा : प्रधान

व्यपार मंडल के अध्यक्ष लवनी आंगरा ने छापा मारने आई टीम पर अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि व्यापार मंडल का अध्यक्ष होने के कारण उसने सहायक आबकारी एवं कर कमिशनर रोपड़ से गुहार लगाई कि करवा चौथा व्रत होने के कारण आज बाजार में ग्राहक खरीददारी करने आ रहे हैं।

आपने जो कार्रवाई करनी है व्रत के अगले दिन आकर कर लें तो उन्होंने केस दर्ज कराने की चेतावनी देते हुए वहां से चले जाने को कहा। गुस्साए लवली आंगरा ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते पूरे देश का व्यापार ठप्प था और त्योहारों के सीजन से व्यापारी वर्ग को आशा हुई थी कि विभाग ने छापेमारी शुरू कर दी। उन्होंने नंगल थाना प्रभारी पर भी धमकाने का आरोप लगाया। आंगरा ने कहा कि पूरे पंजाब में किसान अपनी मांगों को लेकर रेल पटरियों पर बैठे हैं और सरकार भी उनका समर्थन कर रही है। जबकि आज इस कार्रवाई का विरोध करने पंहुचे तो पुलिस अधिकारियों ने उसे गाड़ी में बैठाने की धमकी दे दी।

हालात को नियंत्रण में रखने के लिए गए थे : थाना प्रभारी
जब इस बारे में थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर पवन चौधरी से संपर्क किया गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि नंगल पुलिस तो मात्र हालात को नियंत्रण में रखने के लिए वहां पहुंची थी। छापा मारने आई टीम ने इसे मात्र रूटीन चेकिंग बताया।

