दाना है बारदाना नहीं:रोपड़ मंडी में लगे धान के ढेर, खुले में पड़ा अनाज, आढ़ती व किसान परेशान, बारदाने के इंतजाम में लगा प्रशासन

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
दाना मंडी, रोपड़
  • रेल रोको आंदोलन का किसानों को ही नुकसान मालगाड़ियां न चलने से बारदाना नहीं पहुंच रहा
  • बारदाना संकट गहराया छोटी मंडियों के बाद रोपड़ मंडी में बोरियां खत्म, वीरवार को नहीं हुई खरीद

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के रेल रोको आंदोलन का असर अब मंडियों में दिखने लगा है। रोपड़ मंडी में बारदाने की कमी के चलते हजारों क्विंटल धान की खुले में ढेरियां लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं और बारदाने की कमी के चलते वीरवार को धान की खरीद नहीं हुई। बता दें कि इससे पहले जिले की अन्य मंडियों डुम्मेवाल व तख्तगढ़ में किसानों द्वारा धरने दिए गए थे और फिर भी हालात बद से बदतर होते नजर आ रहें हैं।

बारदाने का यह संकट इतना बढ़ गया है कि रोपड़ जैसी बड़ी मंडी में भी परेशान हो रही है, जिसके चलते मंडी में खरीद को रोकना पड़ा। इस संबंध में मंडी में पहुंचे किसान गुरप्रीत सिंह राजे माजरा, स्वर्ण सिंह, मलकीत सिंह माणक माजरा, बिंदर सिंह हवेली, अमरीक सिंह पड़ी, रोशन लाल टिब्बा टप्परीयां, तरनवीर सिंह, दलवीर सिंह, गुलजार सिंह हुसैनपुर, बलवीर सिंह कमालपुर ने रोष व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन व सरकार जल्द इस समस्या का हल करे ताकि बिना देरी खरीद शुरू हो सके। इससे किसानों की फसल मंडी में आ सके।

धान साफ करने के बाद बचा फूस भी नहीं उठाया जा रहा

वहीं, अगर बात करें तो रोपड़ मंडी में बुधवार तक टोटल 5887.50 क्विंटल धान की खरीद की है, जिसमें पनग्रेन ने 2050.50 क्विंटल, मार्कफेड ने 3109.50 क्विंटल और एफसीआई ने 727.50 क्विंटल धान की खरीद की है जबकि पनसप एजेंसी की तरफ से पिछले तीन दिन से कोई भी खरीद नहीं की गई। धान की सफाई के बाद निकलता फूस कई दिनों से मंडी की सड़कों पर नहीं उठाया जा रहा है।

इससे धान के फूस कारण धूल उठ रही है। 28 अक्टूबर तक रोपड़ जिले की मंडियों में 20 लाख 33 हजार 290 क्विंटल धान की खरीद हो चुकी है, जिसमें एफसीआई ने 16750 क्विंटल, मार्कफेड ने 594500 क्विंटल, पनग्रेन ने 725300 क्विंटल, पनसप 496440 और वेयर हाउस द्वारा 200300 क्विंटल धान की खरीद की गई है।

रेल न चलने के कारण बारदाना नहीं पहुंचा : मंडी अधिकारी
इस संबंधी मंडी अधिकारी जसविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि रेलें बंद होने के चलते बारदाना नहीं पहुंच पाया। इसके चलते बुधवार को धान की खरीद भी नहीं हो सकी। उम्मीद है कि आज बारदाना पहुंच जाएगा और खरीद शुरू हो जाएगी।

