सम्मान:भंगला के पंकज चौहान का प्रतिष्ठित ‘स्पेशल ऑपरेशन मेडल’ से सम्मान

नंगल सिटी3 घंटे पहले
नंगल तहसील के गांव भंगला निवासी पंकज चौहान ने अपने पैतृक गांव के साथ-साथ पूरे इलाके का नाम रोशन किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सेल में तैनात सब-इस्पेक्टर पंकज चौहान को केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्रालय के तरफ से प्रतिष्ठित “स्पेशल ऑपरेशन मेडल’ से सम्मानित किया गया है। यह मेडल प्रत्येक वर्ष पूरे भारत के राज्यों की पुलिस में सबसे उत्कृष्ट ऑपरेशन को अंजाम देने के लिए दिया जाता है।

यह मेडल उन्हें इसी साल जनवरी में आईएस आईएस के तीन आतंकवादियों को दिल्ली में एक मुठभेड़ के बाद पकड़ने के लिए दिया गया है। ये आतंकवादी नेपाल में अपना बेस तैयार करके दिल्ली में बड़ी वारदात करने के इरादे से आए थे। तमिलनाडु मूल के इन आतंकवादियों को पूरे दो महीने चले ऑपरेशन के बाद पकड़ा गया था। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले भी सब-इंस्पेक्टर पंकज चौहान की स्पेशल सेल की टीम ने उत्कृष्ट ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया है।

अभी हाल ही में इनकी टीम ने दिल्ली के धौला कुआं इलाके से करोल बाग में फिदायीन हमले के इरादे से आए आईएस आईएस के एक आतंकवादी को दो शक्तिशाली कुकर बम के साथ पकड़ा था। इससे पहले भी वर्ष-2018 में सब-इंस्पेक्टर पंकज चौहान को दिल्ली पुलिस की तरफ “असाधारण कार्य पुरस्कार” से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है।

