शिरोमणि अकाली दल:लोगों का रिवायती सियासी पार्टियों से उठ चुका है भरोसा : ढींढसा

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब में शहीदी जोड़ मेल के पहले दिन शिरोमणि अकाली दल डेमोक्रेटिक के सीनियर नेता परमिंदर सिंह ढींढसा नतमस्तक होने पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों का अब रिवायती सियासी पार्टियों से भरोसा उठ चुका है। इसी के चलते किसान जत्थेबंदियों को भी यह लग रहा है कि सियासी नेताओं के स्टेज पर आने के उनका संघर्ष कमजोर हो जाने का डर है। उन्होंने कहा कि खेती कानूनों के बारे में कांग्रेस व शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल दोनों ही जिम्मेवार हैं क्योंकि राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह व शिरोमणि अकाली दल अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल व उनकी पत्नी हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने खेती कानून पास करने

के लिए सहमति दी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के संघर्ष में ज्यादातर पंजाबियों की संख्या है क्योंकि अपने हक के लिए लड़ने की शिक्षा हमें अपने गुरुओं से मिली है। केंद्र सरकार को किसानी संघर्ष के आगे झुकना पड़ेगा। इसके बिना कोई हल नहीं होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार के चार वर्ष पूरे होने को हैं लेकिन लोगों से किए गए वादे पूरे करने में फेल हो गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि घर-घर रोजगार देने के नाम पर

सरकार द्वारा लगाए जा रहे रोजगार मेले सिर्फ सियासी मेले ही हैं क्योंकि मेलों में नौजवानों को कंपनियों द्वारा नाममात्र वेतन ही दिया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर पार्टी नेता गुरसेव सिंह हरपालपुर, भुपिंदर सिंह बजरूड़, प्रितपाल सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

