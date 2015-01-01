पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा:सरहिंद नहर के किनारे लोगों ने धूमधाम से की छठ पूजा

रोपड़12 घंटे पहले
सरहिंद नहर के किनारे शनिवार सुबह पूजा अर्चना करके छठ पूजा का त्योहार धूमधाम से मनाया गया। लोगों ने अपने परिवार के सुख और समृद्धि के लिए वृत रखे। सरहिंद नहर के किनारे एकत्र हुई महिलाओं ने पूजा अर्चना की और सूर्य देवता को अर्घ्य दिया। पंजाब यूथ कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बरिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों, चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी, नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन सुखविंदर सिंह विस्की, ओबीसी कमिशन के वाइस चेयरमैन डॉ. गुरिंदरपाल सिंह बिल्ला, कांग्रेसी नेता पोमी सोनी ने छठ पूजा त्योहार की एक दूसरे को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी त्योहारों को आपस में मिल जुल कर मनाना चाहिए।

