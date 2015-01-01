पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:अदालत से गैर हाजिर रहने पर पीओ स्टाफ ने भगोड़े को पकड़ा

रोपड़9 घंटे पहले
पीओ स्टाफ रोपड़ द्वारा अदालत की तरफ से भगोड़ा करार दिए एक व्यक्ति को काबू करके नंगल पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया है। पीओ स्टाफ रोपड़ के इंचार्ज एसआई तरलोचन सिंह ने बताया कि भगौड़े आरोपी की पहचान मुकेश कुमार निवासी नंगल टाउनशिप के रूप में हुई है।

आरोपी के खिलाफ 25 जून 2015 को धारा 376, 506 आईपीसी के तहत थाना नंगल में केस दर्ज किया गया था। आरोपी अदालत से लगातार गैर हाजिर रहने पर अदालत ने 7 नवंबर 2015 को भगोड़ा करार दिया था। जिसे गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर गिरफ्तार करके नंगल पुलिस को सौंप दिया है। मौके पर एएसआई इंद्र सिंह, एएसआई राजिंदर सिंह तथा एचसी शेर सिंह उपस्थित थे।

