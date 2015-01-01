पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:पुलिस ने बिना मास्क चलने वाले और सोशल डिस्टेंस न रखने वालों के 1050 चालान काटे

रोपड़12 घंटे पहले
  • 21 की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 10 लोग स्वस्थ हुए, 160 केस एक्टिव

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। शनिवार को 21 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई और 10 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। इसके साथ कुल कोरोना मुक्त होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 2452 और कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2749 हो गई। वहीं जिला पुलिस ने मास्क न पहने वालो और सोशल डिस्टेंस का उल्लंघन करने वालों के चालान काटे और मास्क बांटे। एसएसपी अखिल चौधरी ने बताया कि जिला पुलिस ने सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए पिछले दो हफ्तों में अब तक 1050 लोगों के चालान काटे हैं। जबकि पिछले तीन दिन में ही 450 चालान बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस के काटे गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सर्दी का मौसम शुरू हो गया है और खास कर छोटे बच्चे व बुजुर्ग घरों से बाहर न निकलें। अगर कोई जरूरी काम हो तब ही घरों से बाहर जाएं। घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क का इस्तेमाल जरूर करें और सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखें ताकि कोरोना से बचाव किया जा सके।

सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने बताया कि रोपड़ में शनिवार को पॉजिटिव मिले 21 लोगों में आनंदपुर साहिब के 10 लोग, जिनमें पांच महिलाएं व पांच पुरुष, नंगल के 3 लोग जिनमें 2 महिलाएं और एक पुरुष, भरतगढ़ के 3 लोग जिसमें 2 महिलाएं व एक पुरुष, रोपड़ की 2 महिलाएं, मोरिंडा का 1 व्यक्ति और नूरपुरबेदी के 2 लोग जिसमें एक महिला व एक व्यक्ति शामिल है। डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि शनिवार को जिले में 21 नए मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं।

जबकि 10 व्यक्ति कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सेहत विभाग द्वारा 478 आरटी-पीसीआर, ट्रूनेट 8 और आरएटी 17 सैंपल और कुल 503 लोगों के सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे गए हैं। जबकि 481 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है। इससे अब जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 160 हो गई है। अब तक सेहत विभाग द्वारा कुल 72124 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 69000 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 1041 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है और कुल 2749 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 2452 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं और 137 की मौत हो चुकी है।

