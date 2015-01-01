पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशाल रैली:खेती कानूनों के विरोध में धरना जारी, दिल्ली में विशाल रैली की तैयारियां शुरू

रोपड़15 घंटे पहले
  • रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर 46वें और सोलखीयां टोल प्लाजा पर 40वें दिन किसानों का धरना रहा जारी

खेती कानून रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर किसान यूनियनों की तरफ से रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर बने पार्क में 48वें दिन धरना दिया गया। नेताओं ने कहा कि 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में विशाल रैली की जाएगी, जिसके संबंध में तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। वहीं सोलखीयां टोल प्लाजा पर 40वें दिन भी धरना लगातार जारी रहा और झल्लीयां कलां टोल प्लाजा पर रोष धरना 36वें दिन व गांव नक्कीयां टोल प्लाजा कीरतपुर साहिब का धरना 30वें दिन में दाखिल हो गया।

इस मौके पर कैप्टन गुरबचन सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह जसड़ा, रुपिंदर सिंह रूपा, कुलवंत सिंह, गुरदेव सिंह बागी, तरलोचन सिंह हुसैनपुर, शिंगारा सिंह, काका राम आदि उपस्थित थे। सोलखीयां टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों ने मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस मौके पर जैलदार सतविंदर सिंह चैड़ीयां, सरपंच बहिरामपुर सतनाम सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच सिंबल झल्लीयां कुलविंदर सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच मीयांपुर गुरचरन सिंह, रणवीर सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, नंबरदार करतार सिंह, अजीत सिंह, फतेह सिंह, सुखवीर सिंह, सुरमुख सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, हरिंदर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, कुलजिंदर सिंह, अमृतपाल सिंह, हरमिंदर सिंह, मेजर सिंह, करणवीर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

