पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चेतावनी:पीएसयू ने सरकारी कॉलेज के गेट पर दूसरे दिन भी किया प्रदर्शन, रात को भी धरना देने की चेतावनी

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार कोरोना के नाम पर ड्रामा करे बंद और उच्च शिक्षा संस्थाएं करें शुरू : नैन्सी

पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन द्वारा सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ को खुलवाने के लिए कॉलेज के गेट आगे पक्का धरना दूसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। विद्यार्थियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की और कॉलेजों को खुलवाकर पढ़ाई जारी करने की मांग की। इस मौके पीएसयू के जिला सचिव रोहित, अर्पण सिंह तथा कॉलेज अध्यक्ष नैनसी ने कहा कि देश में करीब सभी संस्थाएं जैसे मॉल, सिनेमा घर, ट्रांसपोर्ट आदि खुल चुके हैं लेकिन सिर्फ उच्च विद्यक संस्थाओं को बंद रखा जा रहा है।

इससे विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई का काफी नुकसान हो रहा है। वहीं विद्यार्थियों को सियासी गतिविधियों से दूर रखने के लिए भी यत्न किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अगले महीने कॉलेज द्वारा परीक्षाएं लेने की तैयारियां की जा रही हैं लेकिन कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स की इस परीक्षा के लिए कोई तैयारी नहीं है। ऐसे में स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा कैसे दे सकते हैं। परीक्षा में फेल होने से कॉलेज का नतीजा खराब आएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार कोरोना के नाम पर ड्रामा बंद करे और उच्च विद्यक संस्थाओं को खोलकर पढ़ाई शुरू करवाए। उन्होंने रोष जताते हुए कहा कि सरकार विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा के अधिकार से वंचित कर रही है। ऑन लाईन पढ़ाई के नाम पर विद्यार्थियों को कॉलेजों को फीसें देने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई और कक्षाओं में करवाई जाने वाली पढ़ाई में काफी फर्क है क्योंकि विद्यार्थियों को अच्छे बौधिक और अच्छे खिलाड़ी बनने के लिए कक्षाएं, लाइब्रेरी, खेल के मैदान, लैब का होना बहुत जरूरी है। उन्होंने बताया कि कॉलेज में एनसीसी कैंप भी लगने शुरू हो गए हैं और 100 के करीब विद्यार्थी रोजाना आ रहे हैं लेकिन सरकार फिर भी कॉलेज क्यों नहीं खोल रही। उन्होंने मांग की कि कॉलेज जल्द खोले जाएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटीयां जल्द से जल्द न खोले गए तो वह सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ के गेट के आगे दिन के साथ साथ रात को भी मोर्चा जारी रखेंगे। इस मौके फिजा, शहिजादी, कमल, प्रभजोत, गुरप्रीत सिंह, निशा, जशन, जसकरण सिंह व अन्य विद्यार्थी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें