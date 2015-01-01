पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गेट रैली:मांगों को लेकर पंजाब रोडवेज की संयुक्त एक्शन कमेटी ने की गेट रैली

नंगल सिटी9 घंटे पहले
संयुक्त एक्शन कमेटी के बुलावे पर मंगलवार को ब्रांच नंगल में पंजाब रोडवेज तथा पनबस कॉन्ट्रैक्ट वर्कर यूनियन के द्वारा गेट रैली करके प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। पनबस कॉन्ट्रैक्ट यूनियन के अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार राणा, एटक के अध्यक्ष सेवा सिंह, इंटक के अध्यक्ष हरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि सरकार कर्मचारियों की मांगों को मानने में टालमटोल कर रही है। सरकार को पहल के आधार पर कच्चे कर्मचारियों को पक्का करना चाहिए, ठेकेदारी सिस्टम बंद करके कर्मचारी वेलफेयर एक्ट 2017 को तुरंत लागू करना, रोडवेज को पीआरटीसी में मर्ज करने का फैसला रद्द करना चाहिए।

रामदयाल ने बताया कि संगठन के द्वारा मांगों के लिए 26 नवंबर को एक दिन की हड़ताल की गई थी तथा 4 दिसंबर को पहली गेट रैली की गई थी तथा 16 दिसंबर को ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री के विधानसभा क्षेत्र मलेरकोटला में झंडा मार्च का आयोजन किया जाएगा। अगर फिर भी सरकार के द्वारा उनकी मांगों को नहीं माना गया तो संघर्ष को और तेज किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर लखबीर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, शमशेर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, हरजिंदर सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह, चेतन गर्ग, तेजपाल सिंह, पुरुषोत्तम लाल, संतोष लाल, कपिल देव, बलवीर सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह, मनोहर लाल, आदि उपस्थित थे।

