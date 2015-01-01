पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन की कॉलेज खोलने की मांग हुई पूरी

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन द्वारा पक्का धरना उठाने का ऐलान किया जोकि पिछले 2 नवंबर से कॉलेज व यूनिवर्सिटी खुलवाने के लिए चल रहा था। जिला नेता अरपन सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार ने विद्यार्थियों की मांग प्रवान की है लेकिन पीएसयू आगे भी विद्यार्थियों के मामले पर संघर्ष करेगी। उन्होंने फैसला किया कि वह गांव-गांव जाकर लोगों को नई शिक्षा नीति व किसानों के विरोध में आए काले कानूनों बारे बताएंगे। जिसके साथ जवान, बच्चे, महिला व बुजुर्ग जोकि इन जानकारियों से वंचित हैं जागरूक होंगे।

इसके साथ ही नेताओं के साथ विचार करते समय कॉलेज अध्यक्ष नैनसी ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों के बस पास के लिए आ रही परेशानी और ज्यादा किराए बारे डीसी को मिलकर इन मामलों को हल करने संबंधी मांगपत्र देंगे और इस मामले को जल्द हल करने की मांग करेंगे। इस मौके जिला अध्यक्ष जगमनदीप सिंह, जिला सचिव रोहित, अरपन सिंह, जसपिंदर सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह, नीशा, फिजा आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें