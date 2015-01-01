पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झगड़ा:शराब पीने के बाद झगड़ा, युवक को चाकू मारे, 6 पर केस दर्ज

नंगल सिटी12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नंगल पुलिस द्वारा छह युवकों के खिलाफ 341, 323, 294, 506, 148 ,149 आईपीसी धारा के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। थाना प्रभारी नंगल इंस्पेक्टर पवन चौधरी ने बताया कि लखबीर सिंह वासी गांव बीकापुर द्वारा दिए गए बयानों के आधार पर उक्त मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि लखबीर सिंह द्वारा दिए गए बयानों के तहत युवक जो उसकी जान पहचान के थे, उसे घर से यह कहकर ले गए कि दिवाली मनाएंगे तथा सतलुज दरिया के करीब शराब पीकर रवि कुमार तथा लखबीर सिंह आपस में गाली गलौज करने लगे। बाकी सभी युवकों ने लखबीर सिंह को पकड़ लिया तथा तैश में आकर रवि कुमार ने लखबीर सिंह के पेट में चाकू से कई वार किए जिसके कारण लखबीर सिंह जख्मी होकर गिर गया। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में छह व्यक्ति विशाल कुमार, कमल कुमार, रवि कुमार, दिलबाग सिंह, रामकुमार, पंकज कुमार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त दोषियों की तलाश पुलिस के द्वारा विभिन्न पार्टियां बनाकर की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजयपुर समेत 8 जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद, नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा; शादी में जाने पर छूट - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें