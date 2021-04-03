पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरसी प्रिंट:एसडीएम दफ्तर में 45 दिन से आरसी प्रिंट होना बंद, जिले में 2600 फाइलें पेंडिंग

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग में दी गई सुविधा, लोगों के लिए बनी दुविधा

पंजाब सरकार द्वारा ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग में किए जा रहे बदलाव फिलहाल लोगों के लिए परेशानी बने हुए हैं। इसकी ताजा मामला रोपड़ के एसडीएम ऑफिस में देखने को मिल रही है। जहां पिछले 45 दिन से नई आरसी प्रिंट नहीं हो रहीं। रोजाना दर्जनों लोग एसडीएम ऑफिस के चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर हैं। इसका कारण यह है कि ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग द्वारा आरसी प्रिंटिंग अब चंडीगढ़ स्थित हेड ऑफिस से शुरू की जानी थी। लेकिन चंडीगढ़ हेड ऑफिस से प्रिंटिंग अभी शुरू नहीं हो पाई और जिलों में आरसी की प्रिंटिंग बंद भी कर दी गई है। अब आलम यह है कि यह अकेले रोपड़ जिले में 2600 से अधिक आरसी पेंडिंग हो गई। लोग धक्के खाने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। पिछले के करीब एक महीने से रोपड़ शहर की 2000 आरसी, नंगल की 300, मोरिंडा की 150, चमकौर साहिब की 70 और आनंदपुर साहिब की 170 के करीब आरसी पेंडिंग हैं। एसडीएम ऑफिस में जब भास्कर टीम ने जाकर देखा तो वहां पर पहुंचे मोरिंडा से परमिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उनके मामा के मोटर साइकिल की आरसी लेने के लिए यह उनका 5वां चक्कर है। जबकि सारा काम हो चुका है, सिर्फ आरसी का प्रिंट निकलना बाकी है। एसडीएम ऑफिस वाले बोलते हैं कि प्रिंटिंग कार्ड जिस पर आरसी प्रिंट होनी है, वह उनके पास नहीं है। परमिंदर ने कहा कि जितना खर्चा आरसी रिन्यू करवाने में हुआ है, उतना उन्होंने आरसी लेने के लिए पेट्रोल खर्च दिया है। सरकार को सबसे पहले चंडीगढ़ में आरसी निकालने का प्रबंध करना चाहिए था। इसके बाद बाकी जगहों पर आरसी प्रिंट करनी बंद करनी चाहिए थी।

चंडीगढ़ हेड ऑफिस में प्रिंट होगी आरसी, वहां अभी तक काम शुरू नहीं हुआ, लोग एसडीएम ऑफिस के चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर

चंडीगढ़ दफ्तर से लोगों के घरों में पहुंच जाएगी आरसी : एसडीएम
एसडीएम गुरविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार के ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग की तरफ से लोगों की सुविधा के लिए यह फैसला लिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ दफ्तर से लोगों को उनके वाहनों की आरसी उनके घर तक पहुंच जाएगी। लोगों को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी नहीं होने दी जाएगी।

लोग बोले- कर्मी कहते हैं, घर आ जाएगी आरसी, कब आएगी इसका जवाब नहीं देते- इसी तरह बसवंत सिंह निवासी रोपड़ ने बताया कि वह 2 महीने से लगातार एसडीएम दफ्तर में अपनी स्कूटी की आरसी बनवाने के लिए चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। मुलाजिमों की तरफ से कहा जा रहा है कि स्कूटी की आरसी चंडीगढ़ से बनकर आनी है और आपके घर पहुंच जाएगी। मुलाजिमों ने आरसी पहुंचाने का सही समय नहीं बताया है। इसके चलते उन्हें ऑफिस में चक्कर लगाने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। इसी तरह दविंदर कुमार निवासी घनौली ने बताया कि वह अपने मोटरसाइकिल की आरसी लेने के लिए एसडीएम दफ्तर में चक्कर काट रहे हैं। रोजाना अपना काम छोड़कर आरसी के पीछे भागना पड़ रहा है। इसी तरह घनौली के निवासी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि वह अपनी एक्टिवा की आरसी बनवाने के लिए आए थे। पिछले 1 महीने से एसडीएम दफ्तर के चक्कर काट रहे हैं और मुलाजिमों द्वारा बताया जा रहा है कि आरसी चंडीगढ़ से बन कर आएगी। लेकिन आरसी कब बन कर आएगी, इस संबंधी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी जा रही।

