पंजाब सरकार:साधु सिंह धर्मसोत जब चाहे लंबी से चुनाव लड़ लें : डॉ. चीमा

नूरपुरबेदी2 दिन पहले
  • कहा- इससे पहले कैप्टन और बिट्टू की हार का इतिहास पढ़ लें

पंजाब सरकार के मंत्री साधु सिंह धर्मसोत द्वारा लंबी से चुनाव लड़ने के चैलेंज का जवाब देते हुए शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रवक्ता तथा पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री पंजाब डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा ने बुधवार को नूरपुरबेदी में प्रेस से बातचीत दौरान कहा कि साधु सिंह धर्मसोत जब चाहे अपने जौहर अजमा सकते हैं लेकिन यहां आने से पहले वह पुराना इतिहास जरूर देख लें कि उनसे पहले कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और कांग्रेस के सांसद रवनीत सिंह बिट्टू भी लंबी में चुनाव लड़ने गए थे और बुरी तरह हारकर वापस आए थे।

डॉ. चीमा ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों के वजीफा घोटाले सहित विभिन्न मामलों में घिरे हुए साधु सिंह पंजाब के लोगों का ध्यान भटकाने के लिए ऐसे बयान दे रहे हैं। जबकि उन्होंने पंजाब का कोई भला नहीं किया। अवैध माइनिंग तथा अवैध वसूली पर चीमा ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार के नेता अवैध माइनिंग के पैसों से गुजारा चला रहे हैं। किसान आंदोलन पर डॉ. चीमा ने कहा कि वह किसानों के साथ हैं। शिअद ने हमेशा ही किसानों का साथ दिया है क्योंकि अकाली दल मूल रूप में किसानों की ही पार्टी है। मगर पंजाब सरकार केंद्र से मिलकर किसानों के आंदोलन को डी-रेल कर रही है। रूपनगर सहित पंजाब भर में अवैध असलहा पकड़ा जाना पंजाब में दोबारा गैंगस्टर प्रक्रिया को बढ़ावा देने जैसा है।

उन्होंने कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि गुटका साहिब की कसम खाकर सरकार बनाने वाले मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब में लॉ एंड आर्डर को संभालने में नाकाम हैं तथा गुंडा तंत्र पंजाब में सक्रिय है। इस मौके उनके साथ उनके साथ कुलबीर सिंह, केसर सिंह मूसापुर, अकाली नेता एडवोकेट मनीष पुरी सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे।

