चुनाव की तैयारी:संवेदनशील बूथों पर रहेगा अतिरिक्त बल, स्ट्रांग रूम में लग रहे कैमरे

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर आईजी व चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर ने चुनाव प्रबंधों की समीक्षा के लिए की मीटिंग

जिला रोपड़ में अगामी नगर कौंसिलों व नगर पंचायतों के चुनाव संबंधी रोपड़ के सिविल व पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा किए गए प्रबंधों का जायजा लेने के लिए मुखविंदर सिंह छीना, आईजी पंजाब पुलिस व चुनाव संबंधी पुलिस ऑब्जर्वर जिला रोपड़ और नीलम आईएएस चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर जनरल, जिला रोपड़ द्वारा जिला प्रबंधकीय कांप्लेक्स रोपड़ में पुलिस प्रशासन के सीनियर अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा मीटिंग की गई। इस मीटिंग में डीसी सोनाली गिरि, एसएसपी अखिल चौधरी, एडीसी दीपशिखा शर्मा, एडीसी दिनेश वशिष्ट के अलावा सिविल व पुलिस प्रशासन के सीनियर अधिकारी शामिल थे।

पुलिस ऑब्जर्वर मुखविंदर सिंह छीना ने चुनाव संबंधी पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा किए प्रबंधों का जायजा लेने हुए यह हिदायतें की कि जिले में संवेदनशील व अति संवेदनशील पोलिंग बूथों की शिनाख्त करके उनके ऊपर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता प्रबंध किए जाएं। एसएसपी डॉ. अखिल चौधरी ने बताया गया कि सभी जिले में संवेदनशील जगह पर पुलिस नाके लगाए गए हैं।

इस के साथ ही दूसरे राज्य के साथ लगती सरहद व नाकों की संख्या बढ़ाई गई है। ताकि चुनाव के अमल दौरान शकी व्यक्तियों पर इतराज योग्य सामग्री को जिले में आने से रोका जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस द्वारा 15 पेट्रोलिंग पुलिस टीमें भी तैनात कर दी गई हैं। डीसी ने बताया कि बूथ वाइज अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगा दी गई है। वोटिंग के बाद ईवीएम मशीनों की सुरक्षा के लिए स्ट्रांग रूमों की तैयारी मुकम्मल है और वोटों की संख्या के लिए काउंटिंग सेंटर भी बना लिए गए है। आईएएस चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर जनरल नीलमा द्वारा स्ट्रांग रूमों की सुरक्षा संबंधी प्रबंधों का जायजा लेने मौके डिप्टी कमिशनर सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि

पुलिस के प्रबंधों के अलावा स्ट्रांग रूमों पर 24 घंटे नजर रखने के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगाए जा रहे हैं।आईजी छीना ने जनता को अपील की कि किसी भी तरह की शिकायत उन तक पहुंचाने के लिए वह उनके ई-मेल आईडी igpcomboi@gmail.com पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। इसी तरह आईएएस नीलमा द्वारा भी उनकी आईडी mcelectionobserver.rup@gmail.com पर संपर्क करने की अपील की।

