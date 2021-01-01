पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस:अमेरिका की बजाय इक्वाडोर भेजा, 25 दिन जंगलों में, 45 दिन जेल में रहा युवक

नरेश तनेजा | मूनक2 घंटे पहले
  • मूनक के युवक को विदेश जाने का सपना पड़ा भारी, एजेंट पर केस

मूनक के एक युवक को विदेश जाने का सपना इतना भारी पड़ गया कि वह एक फर्जी एजेंट के हत्थे चढ़ 25 दिन तक पनामा के जगंलों और 45 दिन तक जेल में रहा। आरोप है कि हरियाणा के एक व्यक्ति ने पीड़ित युवक को 16 लाख रुपए लेकर अमेरिका की बजाए इक्वाडोर भेज दिया। जहां आरोपी के जानकार ने 2 माह उसे अपने साथ रखा और बाद में पनामा के जंगलों में छोड़ दिया।

जिसे बाद में पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इंडियन अबेंसी मैक्सिको द्वारा युवक को वाइट पासपोर्ट जारी करने पर वह अपने घर लौट सका। एजेंट ने युवक के पिता को 2 लाख रुपए तो वापस कर दिए है परंतु 14 लाख रुपए हड़प गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पीड़ित ने कहा- एजेंट ने 2 महीने अपने घर में रखा, 25 दिन भूखे पेट 5 अन्य लड़कों के साथ पनामा में भटका- मूनक निवासी नेशनल मानव अधिकार काउंसिल के जिला प्रधान मुखत्यार सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि वह ट्रांसपोर्ट का काम करता है। उसका बीए पास बेटा संदीप सिंह विदेश जाना चाहता था। जिस कारण उन्होंने हरियाणा के गांव अंगोद निवासी केवल के साथ संपर्क किया। केवल सिंह ने उनसे बेटे को विदेश भेजने के लिए 16 लाख रुपए की मांग की और अमरीका में काम दिलवाने की गारंटी भी दी। उसने अपने दो ट्राले व पत्नी के गहने बेचकर तीन किश्तों में केवल सिंह को 16 लाख रुपए दे दिए।

जिसके बाद केवल सिंह उसने बेटे का पासपोर्ट और जरूरी दस्तावेज ले गया। 12 जून 2019 को उसे मोबाइल पर बेटे की एयर टिकट भेज दी गई। 14 जून को संदीप सिंह इक्वाडोर पहुंच गया। एयरपोर्ट से बाहर निकलते ही उसे एक व्यक्ति मिला। जिसने उसकी बातचीत फोन पर केवल सिंह के साथ करवाई। वह संदीप सिंह को अपने घर ले गया। 2 महीने तक अपने घर पर रखा। जिसके बाद वह संदीप सिंह व 5 अन्य लड़कों को पनामा के जंगलों में छोड़ आया। 25 दिन तक संदीप सिंह भूखे पेट जंगलों में भटकता रहा। किसी तरह वह पनामा शहर पहुंच गया। जहां पर पुलिस उसे गिरफ्तार कर कैंप में ले गई। 45 दिन तक उसे जेल में रखा गया। इंडियन अबेंसी मैक्सिको ने 13 अक्टूबर को संदीप सिंह को वाइट पासपोर्ट जारी कर दिया।

एजेंट के कारण कारोबार चौपट हुआ : मुखत्यार
मुखत्यार सिंह ने बताया कि 18 अक्टूबर को बेटा संदीप सिंह डिपोर्ट होकर भारत वापस आ गया। जिसके बाद उन्होंने केवल सिंह से बातचीत की तो केवल सिंह ने उन्हें जल्द पैसे वापस करने का भरोसा दिलाया। उन्हें 2 लाख रुपए का एक चेक दे दिया गया। जबकि 14 लाख वापस नहीं किया। उनका पूरा कारोबार चौपट हो गया है।
आरोपी के खिलाफ जांच शुरू : एसएचओ
थाना मूनक के एसएचओ गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि मुखत्यार सिंह की शिकायत पर केवल सिंह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

