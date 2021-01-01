पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:चुनाव में हर एक बूथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, वोटर के लिए मास्क लाजमी हो, सैनिटाइजर का प्रबंध किया जाए : चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
  • जिला चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर ने नगर कौंसिल चुनावों के प्रबंधों को लेकर सीनियर अधिकारियों से की मीटिंग

जिला रोपड़ में नगर कौंसिल और नगर पंचायतों के होने वाले चुनावों के संबंध में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा किए प्रबंधों का जायजा लेने के लिए नीलमा जिला चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर रोपड़ द्वारा मिनी सचिवालय में जिले के सभी सीनियर अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग की गई। मीटिंग में डीसी सोनाली गिरि, एसएसपी डॉ. अखिल चौधरी, एडीसी (विकास) दिनेश वशिष्ट, एसडीएम रोपड़ गुरबिंदर सिंह जौहल, एसडीएम चमकौर साहिब हरप्रीत सिंह अटवाल, एसडीएम मोरिंडा जसवीर सिंह, एसडीएम नंगल कन्नु गर्ग के अलावा अन्य सीनियर अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

जिला चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर ने जिले में चुनावों के अमल को निष्पक्ष ढंग से करवाने के लिए किए प्रबंधों पर संतुष्टि जाहिर करते हुए जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों से अपील की कि कोविड महामारी के मद्देनजर हर एक बूथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को यकीनी बनाया जाए और यह यकीनी भी बनाया जाए कि हर एक वोटर द्वारा मास्क का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने हर बूथ पर सैनिटाइजर का विशेष तौर पर प्रबंध करने की हिदायत की। डीसी सोनाली गिरी ने कहा कि चुनावों के मद्देनजर अमल सही ढंग से और निष्पक्ष ढंग से करवाया जाएगा।

तैयारियां पूरी, अधिकारियों की बूथ वाइज ड्यूटी लगाई
मीटिंग के दौरान डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि चुनावों के संबंध में तैयारियां मुकम्मल कर ली गई हैं। बूथ वाइज अधिकारियों की ड्यूटियां लगा दी गई हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में चुनाव लड़ रही सियासी पार्टियों के सीनियर नेताओं के साथ भी राबता कायम करके उन्हें चुनाव शांतमई, निष्पक्ष ढंग से करवाने में सहयोग देने की अपील की।

