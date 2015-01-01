पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:स्पीकर विधानसभा आज करेंगे भगवान परशुराम भवन का लोकार्पण : संजय

नंगल सिटी2 दिन पहले
नंगल नगर कौंसिल के वार्ड नंबर 10 में लगभग सवा करोड़ रुपए की लागत से तैयार किए गए भगवान परशुराम भवन को 12 नवंबर को स्थानीय विधायक तथा पंजाब विधानसभा के स्पीकर द्वारा सुबह 11 बजे लोकार्पित किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी ब्लाक कांग्रेस प्रधान संजय साहनी, महासचिव उमाकांत शर्मा, वाइस प्रेसिडेंट सुरेंद्र पम्मा, यूथ ब्राह्मण सभा नंगल इकाई के प्रधान शुभम शर्मा तथा बलविंदर बाली ने दी। संजय साहनी ने बताया कि आज उनके द्वारा तथा कौंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी मनजिंदर सिंह तथा अन्य अधिकारीगण द्वारा परशुराम भवन का दौरा कर जायजा लिया गया। इस भवन के निर्माण से स्थानीय लोगों को काफी लाभ होगा।

इसके साथ साढे 34 लाख की लागत से जिम का उद्घाटन भी राणा कंवरपाल सिंह के द्वारा किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जहां एक तरफ इलाके में लोगों को ओपन जिम की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है, वहीं दिवाली के त्योहार से पहले ही पूरे कौंसिल के अधीन लाइट्स को बदलकर एलईडी में तब्दील कर पूरे इलाके को रोशनाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ श्री आनंदपुर साहिब विधानसभा क्षेत्र में करोड़ों रुपए के विकास प्रोजेक्ट पुष्टि करते हैं कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार ने आते ही चुनावी वादों को एक पवित्र सोगंध की तरह पूरा किया है। उन्होंने लोगों से समागम में पहुंचने की अपील की।

