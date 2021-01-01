पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:4 साल बाद भी पे कमीशन देने का वादा प्रदेश सरकार ने पूरा नहीं किया : कौशल

नंगल सिटी6 घंटे पहले
  • स्टेट एलोकेटेड इंप्लाइज यूनियन ने प्रदेश सरकार को याद करवाए वादे

बीबीएमबी के कर्मचारी संगठन स्टेट एलोकेटेड इंप्लाइज यूनियन द्वारा कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं को लेकर एक मीटिंग का आयोजन यूनियन कार्यालय में किया गया। यूनियन के प्रधान यशपाल सिंह की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित मीटिंग के बारे में यूनियन के सेक्रेटरी जनरल मदन गोपाल कौशल ने बताया कि संगठन ने मांग की है कि पे कमीशन देने संबंधी कर्मचारियों के साथ किए गए वादों को लगभग 4 साल पूरे हो जाने के बाद भी प्रदेश सरकार के द्वारा पूरा नहीं किया गया है।

इसके तहत कर्मचारियों में बहुत रोष है। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से मांग की है कि तुरंत इस पे कमिशन को लागू किया जाए। वहीं बीबीएमबी में पंजाब राज्य कोटे के बहुत अधिक संख्या में पद खाली पड़े हैं और पंजाब सरकार ने इन पदों को भरने के लिए भी अभी तक कोई कदम नहीं उठाया है। कर्मचारियों के हो रही रिटायरमेंट के कारण इन खाली हो रहे पदों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।

संगठन ने प्रदेश सरकार से मांग की है कि इन पदों को तुरंत सीधी भर्ती के द्वारा भरा जाए। वहीं संगठन के द्वारा सरकार से निजीकरण की पॉलिसी का विरोध किया गया तथा मांग की गई है कि ठेकेदारी सिस्टम को बंद करके जल्द पक्की भर्ती करने की प्रक्रिया आरंभ की जाए।

उनके द्वारा नंगल टाउनशिप में करोड़ों रुपए की प्रॉपर्टी जो बर्बाद हो रही है उसे एनएफएल की पॉलिसी के अनुरूप बीबीएमबी में रिटायर यह कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को लीज पर देने की पॉलिसी जल्द तैयार की जाए। इस मौके पर रविकांत, अजय कुमार शर्मा, होशियार सिंह राणा, मेहरबान भंडारी, मलकीत सिंह, इकबाल सिंह, मनजिंदर सिंह, नेत्र सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, मनजीत कुमार, मान सिंह, रवद्र कुमार, मंजीत कुमार, धर्मपाल सैनी, बलदेव सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

