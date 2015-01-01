पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:स्वराज माजदा कॉन्ट्रैक्ट ड्राइवर वर्कर यूनियन सीटू ने मैनेजमेंट व ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  • धक्केशाही बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी, 26 की देशव्यापी हड़ताल में सभी को करें सहयोग : बागी

स्वराज माजदा कॉन्ट्रैक्ट ड्राइवर वर्कर यूनियन सीटू द्वारा स्वराज माजदा मैनेजमेंट और ट्रांसपोर्टर ठेकेदारों पर धक्केशाही का आरोप लगा अध्यक्ष सरबजीत सिंह की अगुवाई में प्रदर्शन किया गया।

सीटू के राज्य सचिव कामरेड गुरदेव सिंह बागी ने कहा कि स्वराज माजदा की बनी नई गाड़ियों के बंगलादेश, नेपाल तक पहुंच रखने वाले ड्राइवरों के साथ ट्रांसपोर्टर ठेकेदार और स्वराज माजदा प्रबंधकों द्वारा सरेआम धक्का किया जाता है। जिसे बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। प्रबंधकों और ट्रांसपोर्टर ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ ड्राइवर मजबूर होकर संघर्ष करेंगे।

इसके निकलने वाले नतीजों की जिम्मेवारी प्रबंधकों की होगी। कामरेड गुरदेव सिंह बागी ने ड्राइवर वर्कर यूनियन के संघर्ष की हिमायत करते हुए कहा कि सीटू ड्राइवरों के साथ हो रही धक्केशाही के खिलाफ उनके साथ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार द्वारा किसान मजदूरों के खिलाफ बनाए काले कानूनों के खिलाफ सीटू समेत देश की 10 केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों और मुलाजिम फेडरेशनों द्वारा 26 नवंबर की देश व्यापी हड़ताल का ऐलान किया गया है।

सभी मजदूर वर्गों को इस हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए पूरा सहयोग देना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संघर्ष की हिमायत करते हुए 26 नवंबर की देश व्यापी हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के साथ-साथ 27 नवंबर के दिल्ली चलो नारे पर अमल किया जाए ताकि मोदी सरकार किसानों, मजदूरों के खिलाफ बनाए काले कानून खत्म करने के लिए मजबूर हो सके। इस रैली को साथी परमिंदर सिंह कंग, साथी दविंदर सिंह ने भी संबोधन किया।

