रैली:देशव्यापी हड़ताल को लेकर स्वराज माजदा वर्कर्स यूनियन ने की गेट रैली

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  •

26 नवंबर की देश व्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारियों संबंधी स्वराज माजदा वर्कर्स यूनियन सीटू द्वारा यूनियन अध्यक्ष परमिंदर सिंह सैनी की अगुवाई में फैक्ट्री के गेट के पास गेट रैली की गई। सीटू पंजाब के अध्यक्ष कामरेड कामरेड महा सिंह रोड़ी ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार द्वारा देश का खजाना भरने वाली संस्थाएं अपने चहेते कार्पोरेटरों, अडानियों और अंबानियों के पास बेचने व मजदूर पक्षीय कानूनों में संशोधन के नाम पर खत्म करने के खिलाफ मजदूरों में रोष है।

सीटू समेत देश के सभी ट्रेड यूनियनों और मुलाजिम फेडरेशनों द्वारा 26 नवंबर को केंद्र सरकार की लोक विरोधी राष्ट्रीय विरोधी नीतियों तथा किसान मजदूरों के खिलाफ सांसद में धक्के से पास करके बनाए काले कानूनों के खिलाफ देश व्यापी हड़ताल का ऐलान किया गया है। किसानों द्वारा किया जा रहा संघर्ष अकेले किसानों का ही नहीं बल्कि देश के सभी मेहनतकश, देश को प्यार करने वाले इस संघर्ष को अपनी लड़ाई समझते हुए सहयोग करें और 26 नवंबर की हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए इकट्ठे हों।

कामरेड रोड़ी ने कहा कि किसानों द्वारा 5 नवंबर को किए जा रहे चक्का जाम की सीटू पूर्ण हिमायत करती हुई शामिल होगी। रैली को सीटू पंजाब के सचिव कामरेड गुरदेव सिंह बागी, सीटू शहीद भगत सिंह नगर के महासचिव कामरेड जसवंत सिंह सैनी, साथी उजागर सिंह, सुनील कुमार तथा गुरविंदर सिंह मौजूद थे।

