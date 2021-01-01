पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सोनीपत के पास ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को खींचता ले गया टैंकर, गिरने से किसान की टांग टूटी

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
जख्मी किसान भुपिंदर सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
जख्मी किसान भुपिंदर सिंह।
  • अपने ही ट्रैक्टर का टायर टांग के ऊपर से निकला, अस्पताल में भर्ती

जिले के गांव अवानकोट से किसान आंदोलन के लिए दिल्ली जाते समय हुए हादसे में 42 वर्षीय किसान भुपिंदर सिंह वासी गांव अवानकोट की टांग तीन जगह से टूट गई। हलका सुधार कमेटी के महासचिव रणजीत सिंह पतियाला ने बताया कि भुपिंदर सिंह रोपड़ के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज करवा रहे हैं।

पतियाला ने बताया कि भुपिंदर सिंह से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक 22 जनवरी को रात 10 बजे सोनीपत करनाल के बीच उनकी ट्रॉली को बिना नंबर वाला टैंकर घसीट कर ले गया। इस कारण वह ट्रैक्टर से नीचे गिर गया और उसके ही ट्रैक्टर का टायर उसकी टांग से गुजर गया। उन्होंने बताया कि अंधेरे का लाभ उठाते हुई टैंकर वहां से फरार हो गया। किसान भुपिंदर सिंह ने दिल्ली जाने आने वाले किसान भाईयों को अपील की है कि वह रात के समय सफर न करें।

जहां भी रात हो जाए वहीं रुक जाना चाहिए। रणजीत सिंह पटियाला ने बताया कि जब हम हलका सुधार कमेटी द्वारा व सैनी यूथ फेडरेशन के जिला अध्यक्ष परमिंदर शामपुरी द्वारा उनको आर्थिक मदद देने की पेशकश की तो भुपिंदर सिंह व उनकी पत्नी राजविंदर कौर (पंचायत मेंबर) ने धन्यवाद सहित मदद लेने से इनकार करते हुए कहा कि वह यह माया किसान आंदोलन के लिए चल रहे लंगरों में ही डाल दें।

