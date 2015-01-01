पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीटीयू ने कहा:इसी हफ्ते होंगी अध्यापकों की पदोन्नतियां, सीनियर सेंटर हेड टीचर ही होंगे ब्लॉक के इंचार्ज

जिला शिक्षा अफसर (एलिमेंट्री) के साथ मीटिंग करते जीटीयू नेता।
  • सोमवार को दफ्तर का घेराव करने के बाद मंगलवार को यूनियन के साथ हुई डीईओ की मीटिंग

गवर्नमेंट टीचर्स यूनियन की ओर से गत दिन डीईओ (एलिमेंट्री) के दफ्तर का घेराव करने के बाद जिला अध्यक्ष गुरविंदर सिंह ससकौर की अध्यक्षता में डीईओ से मीटिंग की गई। मीटिंग दौरान हेड टीचर से सेंटर हेड टीचर की पदोन्नतियां संबंधी फैसला हुआ कि 25 नवंबर से रोस्टर रजिस्टर भलाई अफसर से तसदीक करवाकर जलद पदोन्नतियां कर दी जाएंगी। ब्लॉक रोपड़-2 के कुछ अध्यापकों के डीए के बकाए जल्द करवाए जाएंगे।

जत्थेबंदी ने जिला शिक्षा अफसर से मांग की कि पूरे जिले के अध्यापकों के किसी भी तरह के बकाए तुरंत निकलवाएं जाएं और आरजी बीपीओ ब्लॉक के सीनियर हेड टीचर को लगवाने संबंधी फैसला हुआ कि इसी हफ्ते सीनियर सीएच को ब्लॉक इंचार्ज का चार्ज दिया जाएगा। इस मौके गुरचरन आलोवाल, कुलवीर कंधोला, अवनीत चड्‌डा, दविंदर चनौली, अवतार सिंह जवंधा, महिंदर पाल सिंह, इंद्रजीत सिंह, मनजीत सिंह, परविंदर, वरिंदर सिंह, इंद्रजीत सिंह थली उपस्थित थे।

