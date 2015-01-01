पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेल्थ वर्कर:टीबी रोग संबंधी एक्टिव केसों की जांच मुहिम शुरू : सिविल सर्जन

रोपड़30 मिनट पहले
एनटीईपी के तहत टीबी के रोग की जांच संबंधी एक्टिव केसों की भाल मुहिम 14 जनवरी 2021 तक चलाई जा रही है। यह जानकारी सिविल सर्जन रोपड़ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मुहिम की शुरुआत हेल्थ वर्कर व आशा वर्कर डोर-टू-डोर जाकर करेंगे और टीबी रोग के मरीज जैसे कि दो सप्ताह से ज्यादा खांसी, शाम को हलका बुखार, लंबा सांस लेने पर छाती में दर्द, बलगम में रक्त आना, गर्दन में गिलटी

होना, लंबे समय से पेट में दर्द व लंबे समय से रीड की हड्डी में दर्द आदि शामिल हैं। जिला तपेदिक अफसर रोपड़ डॉ. कमलदीप व डॉ. तरसेम सिंह एसएमअाे सिविल अस्पताल, रोपड़ ने बताया कि इस तरह के मरीजों को जिला अस्पताल रोपड़ या अपने नजदीकी सरकारी अस्पताल में रैफर किया जाए और टीबी के रोग भी भाल होने पर डाट्स प्रणाली के तहत मुफ्त किया जाएगा।

