एक्शन कमेटी:डिपो पर साझी एक्शन कमेटी ने निकाली रैली ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री के क्षेत्र में आज करेंगे झंडा मार्च

रोपड़8 घंटे पहले
पंजाब रोडवेज मुलाजिमों की साझी एक्शन कमेटी के आह्वान पर रोडवेज डिपो के गेट पर प्रदर्शन किया गया और पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। नेताओं ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से कोरोना की आड़ में मुलाजिम विरोधी फैसले लिए जा रहे हैं। राज्य ज्वाइंट सचिव (एटक) तरलोचन सिंह ने कहा कि कमेटी की तरफ से किसान संघर्ष की पूरी हिमायत की जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मांगे न माने जाने के चलते मंगलवार को सभी डिपो पर गेट रैलियां की गई और 16 दिसंबर को ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री के क्षेत्र में झंडा मार्च किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब रोडवेज को पीआरटीसी में मर्ज करने की नीतियों को रद्द किया जाए और पंजाब रोडवेज में आउटसोर्स भर्ती पर पाबंदी लगाई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग में काम करते आउटसोर्स व ठेके पर काम करते कर्मचारियों को पक्का किया जाए और कर्जा मुक्त बसों को पंजाब रोडवेज में स्टाफ समेत तुरंत शामिल किया जाए। टाइम टेबलों में संशोधन किया जाए।

इस मौके पर अध्यक्ष एटक बलविंदर सिंह, महासचिव एटक रजिंदर सिंह, सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष जगतार सिंह, राज्य सचिव पनबस कॉन्ट्रैक्ट यूनियन शिव कुमार, अध्यक्ष पनबस कॉन्ट्रैक्ट वर्कर यूनियन कुलवंत सिंह, कैशियर सुखविंदर सिंह, चेयरमैन पनबस कॉन्ट्रैक्ट वर्कर यूनियन इंद्रजीत सिंह, कंडक्टर यूनियन अध्यक्ष सरबजीत सिंह, गुरजीत सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, सतवंत सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, किरपाल सिंह, जगजीत सिंह उपस्थित थे।

