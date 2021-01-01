पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने में पंजाबियों का योगदान सराहनीय : साहिला

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
रयात बाहरा इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मोहाली द्वारा 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के संबंध में समागम करवाया गया। इसमें स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों द्वारा सभ्याचारक प्रोग्राम पेश किया गया। समागम के मुख्य मेहमान रयात बाहरा यूनिवर्सिटी के चांसलर गुरविंदर सिंह बाहरा ने स्वतंत्रता संग्रामियों को याद करते हुए देश की खुशहाली और तरक्की के लिए अपना योगदान देने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस दौरान रयात इंटरनेशनल स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल अभिलाषा सिंह भी उपस्थित थीं। यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर प्रो. डॉ. परविंदर सिंह ने भी गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी।

प्रिंसिपल अभिलाषा सिंह ने विद्यार्थियों द्वारा पेश की गई विभिन्न गतिविधियों के लिए उनकी सराहना की। उन्होंने बच्चों को बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस भारत का एक राष्ट्रीय दिवस है। जोकि हर साल 26 जनवरी को मनाया जाता है। इसी दिन वर्ष 1950 को भारत का संविधान लागू किया गया था।

रयात बाहरा ग्रुप की उपाध्यक्ष (अकादमिक) साहिला बाहरा ने अखंड भारत के संविधान में पूर्ण विश्वास को दर्शाते लोकतांत्रिक सदाचार को मजबूत करने में पंजाबियों के योगदान पर मान और संतुष्टि जाहिर की। इस दौरान विद्यार्थियों और उनके पेरेंट्स द्वारा देश की आजादी के लिए अपनी जानें कुर्बान करने वाले शहीदों को याद किया गया और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि भेंट की गई।

