मुहिम:पहला इंसानियत ने ‘हमारी बेटी-हमारी शान’ मुहिम के तहत सामान भेंट किया

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
संस्था पहला इंसानियत के अध्यक्ष अजयवीर सिंह लालपुरा और सरपरस्त इकबाल सिंह लालपुरा द्वारा गत दिन कोर कमेटी के साथ मीटिंग की गई। जिसमें संस्था द्वारा फैसला लिया गया कि संस्था अब जरूरतमंद परिवारों की बेटियों के विवाह के लिए सहायता करेगी। यह सेवा नकद राशि में नहीं, बल्कि सामान के रूप में दी जाएगी।

इस कार्य को संस्था द्वारा हमारी बेटी-हमारी शान का नाम दिया गया। इसी कड़ी के तहत संस्था द्वारा गांव रैलों खुर्द में जरूरतमंद परिवार की बेटी को आशीर्वाद दिया गया और उसके विवाह पर परिवार को सहायता भी दी गई। संस्था के रोपड़ इंचार्ज रछपाल सिंह थली ने कहा कि संस्था दिन रात निष्काम सेवा कर रही है और यह सेवा इसी तरह जारी रहेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हर अच्छे और बुरे समय में इलाके के लोगों के लिए दिन रात तैयार खड़ी है। इस मौके जसबीर कौर, रमनजीत कौर, जसवंत सिंह, हरमन सिंह, सुरिंदरपाल सेठी आदि उपस्थित थे।

