आदेश:किराएदार को रखने से पहले उसकी सूचना थाने में दर्ज करवाई जाए : डीसी

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
डीसी रोपड़ सोनाली गिरी ने मकान मालिकों, कारखानेदारों, होटलों और खेतीबाड़ी फार्मों के मालिकों को आदेश जारी किए हैं कि कोई भी मालिक कोई नया किराएदार या किसी उद्योगिक, सनयती या खेतीबाड़ी से संबंधित काम के लिए कोई अज्ञात व्यक्ति को पक्के या कच्चे तौर पर रखता है तो उसकी पूरी और सही सूचना फोटो सहित नजदीकी थाने, चौकी में दर्ज करवाए।

इसी तरह डीसी ने जिले में सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर रात 10 बजे तक एसडीएम की प्रवानगी के बिना लाउड स्पीकर, आवाजी यंत्र न चलाने और रात को 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक लाउड स्पीकर या आवाजी यंत्र पूर्ण तौर पर बंद रखने के आदेश दिए हैं। डीसी ने साइकिल, रिक्शा, रेहड़ी, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली व अन्य गाड़ीयां के पीछे लाल रंग का रिफ्लेक्टर या चमकदार टेप लगाए बिना न चलाने के आदेश दिए हैं।

वहीं, जिले सिंथेटिक, प्लास्टिक की डोर बेचने, स्टोर करने और इसका प्रयोग करने पर पूर्ण तौर पर पाबंदी के आदेश जारी किए हैं। इसी तरह मैरिज पैलेसों में हथियार लेकर जाने और फायर करने पर पाबंदी लगाई है। डीसी ने जिले में मिलिट्री वरदी और ओलाइव हरे रंग की जीपें, मोटर साइकिल, मोटर गाड़ीयों का प्रयोग न करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

इसी तरह प्लास्टिक के लिफाफे बनाने, स्टोर करने, बेचने तथा प्रयोग करने पर पाबंदी लगा दी है। गायों, भैंसों, बकरीयां, भेड़ों को शहर और गांवों की सड़कों के किनारे चराने पर पूर्ण पाबंदी लगाई है। जिले में जनतक स्थानों पर 5 या 5 से अधिक व्यक्तियों के इकट्ठे होने और रैलीयां, धरने, धार्मिक, शादीयां तथा निजी प्रोग्रामों पर पाबंदी लगाई है।

डीसी ने नूरपुरबेदी से बुंगा साहिब आने-जाने वाले हैवी ओवरलोड टिप्पर, भारी वाहनों के चलने पर पूर्ण तौर पर पाबंदी लगाई है। उन्होंने बताया कि हैवी ट्रैफिक इस सड़क से होकर गुजरती है।

