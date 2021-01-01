पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरोेह का खुलासा:ट्रक मालिक ने लेबर से मिलकर बनाया गिरोह, दिन में सरिया की डिलिवरी देते थे, रात को कर लेते थे चोरी

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  • लोहा चोर गिरोह के 5 मेंबर गिरफ्तार, 76 क्विंटल सरिया बरामद

रोपड़ पुलिस ने लोहा चोर गिरोह के 5 मेंबरों को पकड़ा है। आरोपियों से चोरी का 76 क्विंटल सरिया, जिसकी मार्केट कीमत करीब 5 लाख रुपए है, बरामद हुआ है। इस संबंधी एसपी (डी) अजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि डीएसपी (डी) वरिंदरजीत सिंह व सीआईए इंचार्ज अमरबीर सिंह ने सुरतापुर फार्म के नजदीक ट्राला 10 टायरी (पीबी 11 बीआर 8165) समेत सुभाष चंद, राजपत, सुनील, रमेश व भूषणलाल को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पांचों आरोपियों ने रोपड़ जिले में 1 जनवरी की रात गांव चरहेड़ी से 2 टन सरिया व 10 जनवरी की रात गांव झल्लीयां में लोहे की दुकान से 46 क्विंटल सरिया व लोहे की पाइपें दुकान के चौकीदार को रस्सी से बांध कर चोरी की थी। यह व्यक्ति पुलिस को बांछित थे। इन दोनों मामलों के अलावा इन पांचों पर एक मामला पटियाला, एक मामला लुधियाना व एक मामला गोबिंदगढ़ में भी दर्ज है। आरोपियों को अदालत ने 3 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा है।

सभी आरोपी मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ के, सस्ते रेट पर बेच देते थे चोरी का सरिया

पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पांचों में से सुभाष चंद निवासी नवीं कॉलोनी राम नगर गोबिंदगढ़ गिरोह का मुखीया है और वह ट्रक का मालिक भी है। वह इन चोरियों में अपने 10 टायरी ट्रक का प्रयोग करता था। उसके साथ राजपत निवासी प्रेम नगर गोबिंदगढ़, सुनील निवासी मार्केट बाडला रोड गोबिंदगढ़, रमेश निवासी गांव गुरु नानक कॉलोनी गोबिंदगढ़ व भूषण लाल निवासी मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ शामिल हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार सुभाष के ट्रक को गोबिंदगढ़ से सरिया सप्लाई के ऑर्डर मिलते थे और उसके साथ यह चारों लेबर के तौर पर जाते थे। पहले यह उक्त स्थान पर सरिया छोड़ आते थे और फिर रेकी करके रात को वहीं से सरिया व पाइप आदि चोरी कर लेते थे। फिर यह चोरी किया हुआ सरिया सस्ते रेटों पर ढाबों व अन्य जगहों पर बेच देते थे।

झल्लीयां से चुराया था 46 क्विंटल सरिया
गिरोह ने 10 जनवरी की रात को चमकौर साहिब के गांव झल्लीयां में एक सरिया की दुकान पर धावा बोला था। जब इस चोरी का पता चौकीदार को लगा तो चौकीदार ने इनका विरोध किया। इन पांचों ने उक्त चौकीदार को बुरी तरह से पीटा और दुकान में ही रस्सी से बांध दिया था। इसके बाद वहां से 46 क्विंटल सरिया व पाइपें चुरा कर ट्रक समेत फरार हो गए थे। सुबह आकर मकान मालिकों ने चौकीदार को वहां से खोला और इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी। उसी समय से रोपड़ पुलिस चोर गिरोह की तलाश में थी।

