वारदात:गांव दुगरी में एकसाथ 5 घरों और धार्मिक स्थल पर चोरी

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए एक को बुलाया
  • चोरों ने उन्हीं घरों को निशाना बनाया जहां पालतू कुत्ते नहीं थे

थाना सदर के अंतर्गत आते गांव दुगरी में चोर गिरोह के सदस्यों ने एक ही रात में गांव के पांच घरों तथा एक मंदिर को निशाना बनाया। चोर आधी रात के समय घरों से मोबाइल, नकदी, साइकिल तथा अन्य समान ले गए। मंदिर की तोड़ी गई गोलक का चिल्लर गांव की एक छत पर मिलने के बाद स्थानीय पुलिस ने एक युवक को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में भी लिया। चोरी की इन घटनाओं के बाद ग्राम निवासी इसलिए दहशत में हैं क्योंकि चोरों ने गांव के लाइसेंसी हथियार रखने वाले एक घर को भी निशाना बनाया है।

गांव के सरपंच राजेश कुमार राजू ने बताया कि चोरों ने गांव के कई घरों को निशाना बनाया है। उसके भाई दीप राय को करीब 1:30 बजे अहसास हुआ कि उसका बेटा काम से आया है। लेकिन जैसे ही उसने अपने बेटे को आवाज लगाई तो चोर भाग गए। उसने साथ वाले कमरे में देखा कि उसके पर्स से 11 हजार रुपए तथा रसोई से पत्नी का मोबाइल चोरी हो गया है।

वहीं गांव में लड़की की शादी में आए लोगों के कपड़े, मोबाइल तथा कुछ नकदी चोरी हो गई। इसके बाद एक अन्य घर में दाखिल हुए चोरों ने सो रहे युवक का तकिए के नीचे रखा मोबाइल और 5 हजार नकदी चोरी कर ली। इसके बाद घर से साइकिल तथा गुगा माड़ी मंदिर की गोलक को तोड़कर चोर नकदी ले गए। वही मंदिर में खड़े एक ट्रक में घुसकर ट्रक चालक द्वारा रखे गए सेफ्टी बूट तथा टायर खोलने वाली रोड भी चुरा ली। गांव के लोगों ने इस घटना के संबंध में स्थानीय पुलिस को अवगत करवा दिया।

शादी वाले घर से लड्डू भी खाकर गए चोर सरपंच ने बताया कि यदि ट्रांसपोर्टर दरवाजे की चिटकनी खोलने की आवाज से नहीं जागता तो यह चोर गांव के कई घरों को निशाना बना सकते थे। वह इसलिए जाग गया कि उसका बेटा आया है जबकि बेटा तो पहले से ही घर में सो रहा था। जैसे ही उसने दरवाजा खुलने की आवाज सुनी तो बेटे को आवाज लगाई तो चोर भाग गए। लेकिन चोरों द्वारा बुलंद हौसलों के साथ घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। चोरों ने विवाह वाले घर में पड़े लड्‌डू भी खाए। चोर गिरोह इतना शातिर था कि जिस घरों को निशाना बनाया गया वहां पर कोई पालतू कुत्ता नहीं था।

