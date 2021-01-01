पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस:लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा बनने के लिए वोटर बनना जरूरी, युवा भारत के भविष्य के वारिस : डीसी

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस पर नौजवानों को वोट का जरूर व सही इस्तेमाल करने की शपथ दिलाई

भारतीय चुनाव कमिशन की हिदायतों के अनुसार सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ में जिला स्तरीय 11वां वोटर दिवस मनाया गया। इसमें मुख्य मेहमान सोनाली गिरी डिप्टी कमिशनर रोपड़ थीं। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा बनने के लिए वोटर बनना जरूरी है। इस के लिए अगर किसी ने अभी तक अपनी वोट नहीं बनवाई तो वह पहल के आधार पर वोट बनाएं।

सोनाली गिरि ने नौजवानों को कहा कि भारत दुनिया का सब से बड़ा व सबसे सफल लोकतंत्र है। इसके बावजूद भी इसमें कुछ कमियां मौजूद है लेकिन यह कमियां बाहर से नहीं आई बल्कि हमारे अंदर ही पैदा हुई हैं। कुछ लोग अपने सियासी हितों के कारण लोगों को धर्म जाति या फिरके में बांटकर वोट हासिल करते हैं। जिससे लोकतंत्र को ठेस लगती है। उन्होंने नौजवानों को अपील की कि आप भारत के भविष्य के वारिस हो इसलिए अपनी वोट का प्रयोग सोच समझकर करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ लोग वोट के हक का प्रयोग नहीं करते क्योंकि उनको लगता है कि उनकी एक वोट के साथ क्या असर पड़ेगा। डीसी द्वारा मौजूद सभी मेंबरों को अपनी वोट बनाने की अपील की और शपथ दिलाई। इस मौके पर शहर में एक स्वीप मोबाइल वैन को डिप्टी कमिशनर ने हरी झंडी देकर रवाना किया। इस समागम में जिले के स्वीप आइकन जैसमीन कौर व खुशी सैनी, राइफल शूटर (गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट) द्वारा एक स्पीच पेश की गई।

इस समागम में सरकारी आईटीआई द्वारा कढ़ाई स्टाल, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल (लड़के) रोपड़ द्वारा पेटिंग का स्टाल पर प्रकाश मेमोरियल वेलफेयर सोसायटी द्वारा स्टाल लगाई गई। इसी दौरान नेहरू युवा केंद्र द्वारा जागो जागो एक नाटक भी पेश किया गया। मुख्य मेहमान ने वोटर सूची के संशोधन 2021 में बढ़िया कारगुजारी के लिए बेस्ट ईओ, बेस्ट नोडल अफसर व बेस्ट बीएलओ और जिले में स्वीप गतिविधियां करवाने में योगदान डालने के लिए अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को सर्टिफिकेट देकर सम्मानित किया। इस के साथ ही वोटर सूची के संशोधन के तहत नये रजिस्टर हुए नौजवान वोटरों को पहचान पत्र बांटे गए।

इस मौके पर गुरविंदर सिंह जोहल एसडीएम, सतवीर सिंह मावी जिला फूड सप्लाई कंट्रोल रोपड़, डॉ. जसविंदर कौर प्रिंसिपल, प्रो. जतिंदर सिंह गिल, वाइस प्रिंसिपल डॉ. कुलबीर कौर, डॉ. निर्मल सिंह बराड़, प्रो. दविंदर सिंह सरकारी कॉलेज, आदर्श शर्मा प्रिंसिपल प्रकाश मेमोरियल वेलफेयर सोसायटी, रुची ग्रोवर प्रिंसिपल सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल बहरामपुर जिमींदारां, दिनेश कुमार सैनी, इंस्ट्रक्टर आईटीआई रोपड़, सुरजीत सिंह इंस्ट्रक्टर आईटीआई, पंकज यादव यूथ कोआर्डिनेटर नेहरू युवा केंद्र, वाइस प्रिंसिपल प्रो. जतिंदर सिंह गिल, सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ के कनवीनर डॉ. कुलवीर कौर, डॉ. हरप्रीत कौर, प्रो. दीपेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. निर्मल सिंह बराड़, प्रो. नीरू चोपड़ा व प्रो. आरती रानी आदि मौजूद थे।

