उद्घाटन:खेड़ी में ‘हर घर पानी, हर घर सफाई’ मिशन के तहत जल सप्लाई योजना का लोकार्पण

नुरपूरबेदी6 घंटे पहले
  • राणा केपी सिंह ने किया 58.67 लाख की योजना का उद्घाटन

‘हर घर पानी, हर घर सफाई’ मिशन के तहत पंजाब विधानसभा के स्पीकर राणा केपी सिंह ने गत दिन ब्लाॅक नूरपुरबेदी के गांव खेड़ी में 58.67 लाख की लागत से तैयार हुई जल सप्लाई स्कीम का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले इस गांव को 3 किलोमीटर दूर गांव मूसापुर से पीने वाला पानी सप्लाई होता था। इस गांव के 286 घरों के लोग पिछले काफी समय से अपनी जल सप्लाई स्कीम तैयार करने की मांग कर रहे थे।

अब मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के नेतृत्व में पंजाब सरकार ने इस गांव को जहां अपनी जल सप्लाई दी है। वहीं 111 घरों को मुफ्त पानी के कनेक्शन भी दिए हैं। जगतार सिंह सरपंच खेड़ी समेत अन्य गांव निवासियों ने इस स्कीम कारण उनके गांव में आए बदलाव संबंधी अपने तजुर्बे सांझे किए। कार्यकारी इंजीनियर हरजीतपाल ने कहा कि पूरा संसार पानी की अहमियत को समझ चुका है। पानी की हर बूंद कीमती है।

इसलिए पानी प्रयोग करो, लेकिन संयम से। इस मौके अश्वनी शर्मा, देसराज सैनी, जगननाथ भंडारी, पंच बलजीत कौर, पंच राम निरंजन, पंच सरबजीत कौर, पंच जसवीर कौर, पंच शीतल रानी, दाता राम, मनजीत सिंह, नीलम रानी, नसीब चंद, नंबरदार निरंजण सिंह, मोहन सिंह, राम कुमार, सतपाल, राज कुमार, भाग सिंह बडवाल, दविंदर कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

