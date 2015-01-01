पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार:सरकारी कॉलेज में चेतना नशा विरोधी लहर का पर्यावरण प्रदूषण व रोकथाम पर वेबिनार

रोपड़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा- वायु प्रदूषण से विश्व में 70 लाख, भारत में मर रहे 10 लाख लोग

सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ में प्रिंसिपल डॉ. जसविंदर कौर की अगुवाई में चेतना नशा विरोधी लहर द्वारा पर्यावरण प्रदूषण व रोकथाम के मुद्दे पर वेबिनार करवाया गया। चेतना नशा विरोधी लहर के संचालक प्रो. विपन कुमार ने बताया कि इस वेबिनार में एमए भाग दूसरा राजनीति विज्ञान के हरमिंदर सिंह ने पहला, बीए भाग दूसरा की ऊषा देवी ने दूसरा व बीए भाग पहला की जसप्रीत कौर ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। विद्यार्थियों ने

बोलते हुए कहा कि ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के लिए विकसित देशों द्वारा बड़ी मात्र में प्रयोग की जाने वाली ग्रीन गैस जिम्मेवार है। इसके बावजूद अमरीका जैसे विकसित राष्ट्र ने पेरिस जलवायु सम्मेलन की शर्तों को मानने से इंकार कर दिया है। विश्व में प्रति वर्ष 10 अर्थ मीट्रिक टन कार्बन वायुमंडल में छोड़ी जा रही है। इसके साथ वायुमंडल व समुद्र कार्बन के साथ भर चुके हैं। पर्यावरण प्रदूषण के कारण विश्व की 92 फीसदी आबादी को

सांस लेने के लिए साफ हवा नसीब नहीं हो रही। विश्व के 70 लाख लोग प्रति वर्ष वायु प्रदूषण के कारण मर रहे हैं। इनमें 10 लाख लोग भारत के हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के कारण जहां अोजोन पर्त में छेद हो चुके हैं वहीं इसके साथ ग्लेशियर तेजी के साथ पिघल रहे है। 1980 में अंटार्कटिक में फैली 77 लाख वर्ग किलोमीटर बर्फ 2018 में घटा कर 46 लाख वर्ग किलोमीटर तक सीमित हो गई है। पिछले 50 वर्षों में एवरेस्ट

क्षेत्र में 180 मीटर तक बर्फबारी कम हुई है और क्षेत्र के ग्लेशियर में 13 फीसदी कमी आई है। इस तरह ही 25 वर्ग किलोमीटर में फैली गंगोत्री ग्लेशियर ग्लोबल वार्मिंग कारण पिघल कर प्रति वर्ष 18 मीटर नीचे आ रहा है। सन 2030 तक धरती का तापमान 1.5 डिग्री तक बढ़ जाने की संभावना है जिसके साथ समुद्र के किनारे के रूप में शहर पानी में डूब जाएंगे और समुद्र की दूरी पर स्थित क्षेत्र में सूखे की नौबत आ जाएगी। हर वर्ष

50 लाख टन प्लास्टिक का कचरा समुद्र में फैल रहा है। इसके साथ 1200 से ज्यादा जीव जंतुओं की प्रजातियां खतरे में हैं जबकि 70 फीसदी कचरा व गंदा पानी नदी व दरियां में जल प्रदूषित कर रहा है। पर्यावरण की संभाल के लिए आज हर नागरिक को आगे आना चाहिए ताकि आने वाली पीढ़ी के लिए धरती को सुरक्षित किया जा सके।

