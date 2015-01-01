पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ करके भागने लगा तो लोगों ने धुना,गाली गलौज का भी आरोप, पुलिस को सौंपा

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
थाना सिटी पुलिस ने शहर के 30 वर्षीय युवक पर दुकान में बैठी नाबालिग लड़की से गाली गलौज और छेड़छाड़ करने के आरोप के पॉक्सो एक्ट तथा धारा 354 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शहर का एक व्यक्ति मोहल्ले के घर में दुकान चलाकर अपने परिवार का पालन पोषण कर रहा। दुकान पर दोपहर के समय उसकी नाबालिग लड़की बैठी हुई थी। पड़ोस में ही रहने वाले 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने

दुकान में आकर लड़की से गाली गलौज किया। जब लड़की ने इसका विरोध किया तो वह लड़की से जबरदस्ती करने की कोशिश करने लगा। लड़की का शोर सुनकर पारिवारिक मेंबर आए तो आरोपी भागने लगा। लोगों ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया और उसकी धुलाई कर डाली। इसके बाद उसे सिटी पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। सिटी पुलिस ने लड़की के परिजनों के बयानों के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ पॉक्सो एक्ट तथा धारा 354 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी।

