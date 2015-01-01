पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लड़की घायल - बेसुध हालत में पड़ी मिली:गांव धलो में घायल और बेसुध लड़की मिली सिविल अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए दाखिल

रोपड़11 घंटे पहले
थाना सदर के अंतर्गत पड़ते गांव धलो के खेतों में घायल तथा बेहोशी की अवस्था में 15 वर्षीय अज्ञात लड़की के मिलने के बाद गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। लोगों की शिकायत मिलने के बाद घनौली पुलिस ने लड़की को महिलाओं की सहायता से उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल रोपड़ में भर्ती करवाया है।

गांव धलो के पूर्व सरपंच सुभाष चंद्र ने बताया कि उन्हें भी गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि कोई लड़की रास्ते में घायल तथा बेसुध हालत में पड़ी है। इसके बाद उन्होंने आशंका जताई कि यह लड़की नजदीक लगते ईंटों के भट्ठों पर काम करने वाले किसी परिवार की होगी लेकिन लोगों ने शिनाख्त करने पर बताया कि यह लड़की उनकी नहीं है।

इसके बाद इसके संबंध में गांव के लोगों ने घनौली पुलिस को सूचित किया। पुलिस ने लड़की को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल रोपड़ में भर्ती करवाया। जहां लड़की अपने आप को लुधियाना के नजदीकी दोराहा की बता रही है।

इस उपलक्ष्य में सदर पुलिस की सब इंस्पेक्टर हरिंदर संधू ने बताया कि इसके परिजनों के साथ संपर्क कर लिया है और वह बता रहे हैं कि यह लड़की दिमागी तौर पर परेशान है और इसका उपचार चल रहा। बाकी यह लड़की रोपड़ कैसे पहुंची तथा घायल कैसे हुई मामले की जांच करने के बाद ही पता चलेगा।

