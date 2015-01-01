पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद में चली गोली:गांव खेड़ी में घर के आगे ढेर फेंकने को लेकर विवाद में युवक को मारी गोली, साथी ने छिपकर जान बचाई

नूरपुरबेदी31 मिनट पहले
  • पीड़ित के घर के आगे आरोपी के परिवार ने लगा रखा है ढेर, दोनों पक्षों में लंबे समय से चल रहा था तकरार
  • लोगों के मुताबिक पहले किया हवाई फायर, फिर सीधे चरणजीत के पेट में मारी गोली

नजदीकी गांव खेड़ी में पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर एक पक्ष के नौजवान द्वारा चलाई गई गोली से दूसरे पक्ष का एक युवक गंभीर रूप में जख्मी हो गया और जख्मी हालत में युवक को सरकारी अस्पताल रोपड़ में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में रेफर किया गया। जख्मी की पहचान चरणजीत सिंह पुत्र सतपाल के रूप में हुई। घटना का पता चलने के बाद डीएसपी आनंदपुर साहिब रमिंदर सिंह काहलों ने गांव में पहुंचकर घटना का जायजा लिया। मौके से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गांव खेड़ी में 2 पक्षों में पिछले लंबे समय से घर के सामने ढेर लगाने को लेकर रंजिश चली आ रही थी लेकिन सोमवार देर शाम एक पक्ष के युवक द्वारा दूसरे पक्ष के खेतों में पहुंचकर गोली चला दी गई। इसके चलते दूसरे पक्ष का युवक चरणजीत सिंह पुत्र सतपाल गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि गोली चलाने वाले को लोगों ने पहचान लिया है। गांव वासियों के अनुसार आरोपी के परिवार द्वारा चरणजीत सिंह के घर के सामने अपने बाड़े में ढेर लगाया जा रहा था, जिसे लेकर दोनों पक्षों में पहले भी कई बार तकरारबाजी हुई और मामला पंचायत में भी पहुंचा। लेकिन स्थाई हल न निकलने के कारण दोनों पक्षों में तनाव चलता आ रहा था।

अवैध असलहा बन रहा है क्षेत्र में चिंता का विषय : काबिलेगौर है कि जिला रोपड़ में भी अब यूपी बिहार की तरह अवैध असलहा के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं क्योंकि जिस युवक द्वारा गोली चलाई गई है उसके पास हथियार कहां से आया और उसने किसके कहने पर यह गोलाबारी कर दी यह बड़ा सवाल बना हुआ है। बेशक गत दिनों जिला पुलिस द्वारा अवैध असला के साथ कई नौजवानों को पकड़ा गया था लेकिन फिर भी असलहा के दम पर गोलीबारी की घटनाएं निरंतर सामने आ रही है।

एक युवक का नाम सामने आया है, जांच शुरू कर दी है : एसआई
उपस्थित लोगों के अनुसार सोमवार शाम 4 बजे के करीब जब चरणजीत सिंह अपने एक साथी रामपाल के साथ खेत की बिजाई की तैयारी कर रहे थे तो इस दौरान आरोपी युवक व उसका एक अन्य साथी मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर आए। इस दौरान आरोपी ने द्वारा आते ही एक हवाई फायर किया गया और दूसरा फायर चरणजीत सिंह के पेट पर किया गया जो कि जख्मी हो गया।

चरणजीत के साथी रामपाल ने ट्रैक्टर के पीछे छुपकर अपनी जान बचाई। वारदात को अंजाम देने के उपरांत आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए जबकि घटना का पता चलते ही घायल युवक चरणजीत को उसके पिता ने इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया। इस मौके उपस्थित एसआई अमरदीप सिंह ने बताया कि मौके पर मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एक युवक का नाम सामने आया है और पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। जल्द मामला दर्ज करके आरोपियों को काबू किया जाएगा।

